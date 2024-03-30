Men's tennis drops match vs. DePaul





BOCA RATON, Fla.- The Brown University men's tennis team fell to DePaul University in their first spring break match at Florida Atlantic University. The competition was tight, but DePaul ultimately came out on top with a final score of 4-3. The Brown University men's tennis team fell to DePaul University in their first spring break match at Florida Atlantic University. The competition was tight, but DePaul ultimately came out on top with a final score of 4-3. “I was happy to see us competing as a team and supporting each other. We have emphasized a team-first mentality all year, and it's great to see it paying off at this time of year. We can build on that as we head into the Ivy season next week,” Head Coach Alex Kasarov said. The doubles of Alexander Bravo and Alex Finkelstein won their match against DePaul's Jona Gitschel and Shouya Verma. The Bears dropped the remaining two doubles matches and were unable to secure the point. “The doubles point proved to be crucial in this match. We continue to play good doubles at all positions, and I appreciate DePaul for performing well under pressure and securing the first point,” Kasarov said. The singles matches were split, with Brown and DePaul winning three each. Alex Finkelstein earned the first singles point after two sets (6-1, 6-4). James Lian took the second point for Brown on the fourth line in three sets (6-2, 4-6, 78-66). Alexander Bravo scored the final singles point for the Bears in straight sets on the sixth line (6-3, 6-3). “In singles we did well at every position, and it was great to see the freshmen James Lian second year Zander Bravo and junior Alex Finkelstein trust their play and play with confidence at the critical juncture of their games,” said Head Coach Alex Kasarov . “We have a great opportunity against a nationally ranked FAU team, and I have no doubt that our athletes are up for the challenge.” NEXT ONE The Bears will continue their spring break play in Boca Raton as they take on #45 Florida Atlantic University tonight at 5 p.m. DOUBLED RESULTS Bravo/Finkelstein (Brown) def. Gitschel/Verma (DePaul) 6-4

Huck/Moser (DePaul) def. Hernandez / Lam (brown) 7-5

Iaquinto/Mandocescu (DePaul) def. Feldman / Lian (Brown) 6-4 SINGLE RESULTS Finkelstein (Brown) def. Huck (DePaul) 6-1, 6-4

Verma (DePaul) def. Hernandez (brown) 6-2, 6-4

Iaquinto (DePaul) def. Koong (brown) 6-3, 6-4

Lian (Brown) def. Mandocescu (DePaul) 6-2, 4-6, 78-66

Torres Almeida (DePaul) def. Feldman (brown) 6-1, 6-4

Bravo (Brown) def. Moser (DePaul) 6-3, 6-3 BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

