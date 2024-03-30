Boston College advances to the NCAA Regional Finals





PROVIDENCE, RI Top-seeded and No. 1 Boston College men's hockey scored five unanswered goals to earn a 6-1 victory over Michigan Tech Friday afternoon at Amica Mutual Pavilion in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Sophomore Cutter Gauthier (Scottsdale, Ariz.) and Freshmen Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) scored two goals each for the Eagles. With a one-goal lead, Boston College's (32-5-1) penalty kill, the nation's best, capped a five-minute Michigan Tech power play in the second period. After halftime, the Eagles found the back of the net three times in the first eight minutes of the third. BC wasted no time opening the scoring as Gauthier scored his NCAA-leading 36th goal just 36 seconds into the game. Senior defender Eamon Powell (Marcellus, NY) tapped the puck down the right sideline to the sophomore Oskar Jellvik (Täby, Sweden), who then found an open Gauthier in front of goal. Max Koskipirtti tied Michigan Tech (19-15-6) with a short-handed goal later in the first inning. Leonard put the Eagles ahead again midway through the second after getting his stick on a loose puck near the crease. Boston College added two goals early in the third, coming from juniors Connor Joyce (Westwood, Mass.) and Jellvik, to push the lead to three. The Eagles scored twice on a five-minute power play midway through the third, with Leonard and Gauthier lighting the lamp for the second time Friday. First-year goalkeeper Jacob Fowler (Melbourne, Fla.) made 23 saves in the game. Blake Pietila stopped 32 shots for the Huskies. Leonard led all scorers with four points, after also notching two assists. Powell recorded a trio of assists and Gauther also had an assist to finish with three points. TO SCORE 1st 0:36 BC Cutter Gauthier ( Oskar Jellvik , Eamon Powell )

1st 12:55 MTU Max Koskipirtti – SH

2nd 6:57 BC Ryan Leonard ( Jack Malone , Aidan Hreschuk )

3rd 4:47 BC Connor Joyce ( Jack Malone , Eamon Powell )

3rd 6:24 BC Oskar Jellvik ( Will Smith , Ryan Leonard )

3rd 7:58 BC Ryan Leonard ( Cutter Gauthier , Eamon Powell ) – PP

3rd 11:25 BC Cutter Gauthier ( Oskar Jellvik , Ryan Leonard ) – PP GAME NOTES BC is 50-43 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

BC is 8-4 all-time against Michigan Tech and 1-2 against the Huskies in the NCAA Tournament.

BC is 26-2 in first goals and 21-0 in scoring five goals or more.

BC has won 13 in a row; the first undefeated streak of 10 or more games by a Hockey East team since UMass' 14-game streak en route to the 2021 National Championship.

BC's 174 goals are the most since 171 goals in 2010.

Fowler won his 30th match, tying Al Montoya (Michigan, 2002-03) for the most by a freshman in NCAA history.

Gauthier posted his 12th multi-goal game of the season, bringing his NCAA-leading total to 37. He passed Johnny Gaudreau (2013-14) and tied Doug Brown (1984-85) for third in a season in the program history. He is one of Dave Emma's (1989-90) and Scott Harlow's (1985-86) records.

Gauthier's first goal came 36 seconds into the game. It was the fourth fastest goal of the season for BC, with Gauthier previously scoring in 28 seconds; the fastest this season by an Eagle.

Joyce scored his second goal of the season and first since October 20 vs. RPI.

Leonard recorded his seventh multi-goal game of the season, bringing his season total to 29. He trails Brian Gionta (1998-99) for the most in a season by a BC freshman.

Leonard had a season-high four points with two assists.

Smith had one assist and brought his season point total to 68, which ranks him tied for 11th in single-season scoring in program history. The assist also marked his 45th of the season, which puts him ahead of Ken Hodge (1984-85) for the most by a BC freshman in a single season and ranks third all-time by an Eagle. NEXT ONE Boston College will take on defending national champion Quinnipia on Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bceagles.com/news/2024/3/29/mens-hockey-ncaa-first-round-recap.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

