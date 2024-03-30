Relay for Life raises more than $40,000 for cancer





Lehighs Colleges Against Cancer held its annual giving event, Relay for Life, in support of the American Cancer Society's research efforts on March 22 at Grace Hall. Colleges Against Cancer President Liz Ingraham, '24, said the name Relay for Life symbolizes that cancer never stops, and neither do the people who work to fight it. The event took place from 3pm to 11pm and had an Under the Sea theme. The organization set up an entertainment department for the event and had a large mechanical shark and various activities in the hall. “We've been preparing for this for nine months,” Ingraham said. It's a great cause and we're lucky to have enough money to support us during the event. We received financial assistance from various departments on campus such as Lehigh After Dark, the President's Office and the Office of the Provost.” Ingraham said Colleges Against Cancer spent a lot of time contacting businesses and restaurants in Bethlehem in hopes of getting donations to plan the event. The event was filled with posters encouraging people to fight cancer and inviting people affected by cancer to speak. “This is one of our biggest events where everyone comes together for a common purpose,” said Emma Moriarty, president of Colleges Against Cancer Logistics, 25. Moriarty's mother died of cancer when she was 14. She said she is very passionate about this organization and has been fortunate to meet a group of people who share her goal of raising money to help more families. “We want to raise cancer awareness through our campaign, and I think that's different with a lot of donation programs,” Moriarty said. The eight-hour event included activities such as karaoke, choosing a Mr and Mrs Relay and bag decorating. The organization also invited the Lehigh Dance Team and the Gut Punch comedy club to perform. “We want everyone to want to be here,” said Quinn Klessel, co-chair of Colleges Against Cancer, 25. Klessel became a member of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in high school. After coming to Lehigh, she joined Colleges Against Cancer and hopes to raise awareness of cancer impact and research through the organization's efforts. Providing assistance to the American Cancer Society and families affected by cancer is the goal of every member of Colleges Against Cancer. Lehigh's Greek Life organizations also helped raise money. Because Greek life is shrinking a bit in Lehigh, the donation amount may be smaller this year, said Olivia Hauck, 26-year president of Colleges Against Cancer Education. But we are still working super hard and trying to increase this as much as possible. According to the American Cancer Society websitehas Relay for Life in Lehigh this year $40,600.34 in donations from organizations on campus starting March 27. “Colleges Against Cancer welcomes everyone,” Hauck said. “We are all in the fight to tackle cancer.”

