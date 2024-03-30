Glamorgan will take on Cardiff UCCE on Easter Sunday





Head coach Grant Bradburn has appointed a selection of 13 men for us Three-day friendly against Cardiff UCCE. The Welsh province will meet the students outside for the first time on Sunday 31st March after the weather did not allow the team to train outside in Sophia Gardens. Glamorgan will look to avenge last season's defeat and unveil a strong squad ahead of our opening Vitality County Championship match against Middlesex. New red-ball skipper Sam Northeast headlines a strong batting line-up that will see all 13 players in the squad feature at some point. Glamorgan legend Colin Ingram will find himself in a threesome as he takes the place of Marnus Labuschagne, who returns in May. New signing Mason Crane will look to spin a web on his home debut for Glamorgan, and youngsters Asa Tribe and Will Smale will also feature, likely at the top of the table. Seamer Timm van der Gugten and batsman Eddie Byrom will miss the match due to injury, and we will provide an update on the timeframe of their return. View from the camp – Grant Bradburn “As a team we can't wait to get some game time in next Sunday, in what we expect to be a tough match against Cardiff UCCE. Naturally, we are eager to get out there and turn an excellent indoor training phase into game time. “As the new Head Coach, it has been a privilege to get to know the players and staff over the last eight weeks and I couldn't be happier with the work ethic, attitude and skills I am seeing. “We will certainly be under-strength, although the lack of outdoor training hasn't stopped us from keeping everything under control – player profiling, individual roles, simple plans to win, fielding and team building have all been mastered, with some exceptional skills development thrown in for good measure and competitive training.” Head to head – Glamorgan vs Cardiff UCCE The wet weather has stifled Glamorgan's pre-season preparations with the cancellation earlier this week of a two-day friendly against the South Asian Cricket Academy. As a result, the three-day friendly against the student team, drawn from Cardiff, South Wales and Cardiff Met universities, will be Glamorgan's only warm-up match ahead of the County Championship season starting at Lord's on April 5, when the Welsh county meet Middlesex. In recent years, students from the various University Cricketing Centers of Excellence have played under the umbrella of the MCC, with several students, such as Glamorgan's Dan Douthwaite, using the scheme as a stepping stone into county cricket. Following the end of this sponsorship deal with the MCC, the student team has reverted to its original name as used in the first match against Glamorgan in 2001, which the provincial team won by a handsome margin of 140 runs with opening batsman Alun. Evans scored 137. The Glamorgan batters also had a field day in the 2004 tie, with Michael Powell posting an imperious 201, while David Hemp made 138 as Welsh County amassed 586-9. The following year Glamorgan made 603 but the match ended in a draw, with their most emphatic victory coming in 2011 when they won by 281 runs, with the Students dismissed for 46, with bowler Huw Waters claiming 5/6. How to watch The live stream will be tested and operational during this match, with regular updates on our social media channels. There will be no comment.

