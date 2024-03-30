FSU Football will have real quarterback competition after the first spring scrimmage





The Florida State Seminoles are coming off their first scrimmage of the spring, and for the first time in the last two years, there is a legitimate battle for the undercenter position. Now that Heisman finalist Jordan Travis has left for the NFL, FSU has prepared to reload with Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek coming into the mix to compete with sophomore Brock Glenn. “Brock has a year in the system, and I would say even at this point, Brock is probably a little bit more confident, maybe in some of the things he's being asked to do,” head coach Mike Norvell said after Thursday's game. The quarterbacks have looked relatively sharp all spring. With Glenn's overall experience with the system, he appears to have the edge over the Uiagalelei as both signal callers battle for starting replays. “I think DJ has done a really good job of understanding that. I think he's done a really good job in his overall understanding, but now it's just repetition, and he needed a day like today. And there were a some really good moments,” Norvell continued. “There were some plays where I would say he resorted to maybe not the cleanest in his footwork or in his fundamentals, but he had some challenging times. That's what today is all about. Because they were good. mean, they were really good the first four days, and I thought Brock had some good moments. He had some challenging times, I can tell you that. I thought Luke was, for a first scrimmage, I thought Luke was excellent .' The Seminoles will look to replace Travis' production of 2,932 yards and 27 touchdowns while filling the void left by the loss of their top two receivers, Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, from last year. Florida State has invested heavily in the transfer portal, bringing in Alabama transfer Malik Benson and LSU transfer Jalen Brown. “We had big expectations when he came in,” Norvell said of Benson. “Someone that we also knew, in the previous part of the recruitment, you know, just a sense of who he is, the talent and the ability that he had… He hasn't disappointed in any of those things, but “I'm excited about that group. I think our receiver group could definitely compete. There were some big plays that they had, and I think he is, he'll definitely be a part of a lot of different things.” that we can do.” The 'Noles continue to prepare for the 2024 season and will showcase their offseason work for the annual Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase on April 20 at 4 p.m. Keep up Nole Game Day for more Florida State football coverage throughout the spring. Follow NoleGameday on and Tweet And Facebook

