Women's basketball advances to WNIT Great Eight; Defeated Colgate 65-55 in WNIT Super 16

BURLINTON, Vt. Vermont (24-11, 12-4 AE) Women's Basketball emerged victorious, 65-55, against Colgate (20-14, 10-8 PL) in the 2024 WNIT Super 16 on Friday night from Patrick Gym. With the win, the Catamounts reach the WNIT Great 8 for the second time in program history, just their third-ever appearance in the WNIT tournament. The last Vermont women's basketball team to reach at least the WNIT quarterfinals was more than two decades ago, during the 2002 season. RELATED LINKS

Photo gallery QUOTE FROM THE COACH “I'm just really proud of this group and excited for them. It's really hard to do at any level, to still be playing in any tournament right now,” said Mayer Head Women's Basketball Coach. Alisa Kresge . “It's one of those things where you think your season is over and then you get a call saying you can play. How are they going to react? I really thought our players made the most of these opportunities. You only get so many of them. college games and I think they're having a good time and enjoying it and you know the time that we have together for some of them is very short right now so we're very proud of them for continuing to be passionate and put Vermont on the map and make everyone more excited to see it. HOW IT HAPPENED Prior to the first media timeout in the first quarter, Colgate got off to a good start and orchestrated a 10-2 run, giving them an early lead with 5:24 left in the opening frame.

Delaney Richardson scored a three-pointer for the Catamounts after the media timeout, making the score 10-5 in Colgate's favor with 4:18 left in the first quarter.

scored a three-pointer for the Catamounts after the media timeout, making the score 10-5 in Colgate's favor with 4:18 left in the first quarter. Vermont forced a Colgate shot clock violation on its next possession, allowing the Catamounts to set up Anna Olson under the rim on the offensive end, where she scored her first basket of the game to bring Vermont within three, 10-7, with 3:27 to go.

under the rim on the offensive end, where she scored her first basket of the game to bring Vermont within three, 10-7, with 3:27 to go. Throughout the remainder of the quarter, both teams battled back and forth, trading baskets, resulting in a 6-4 scoring run in Colgate's favor as they entered the second frame with a 16-11 lead. Andjela Matic and Olson each had a bucket during the run for the Catamounts.

and Olson each had a bucket during the run for the Catamounts. Emma Utterback started the scoring in the second frame after driving hard to the rim and scoring her layup attempt with 9:44 left in the quarter. The Catamounts trailed 16-13.

started the scoring in the second frame after driving hard to the rim and scoring her layup attempt with 9:44 left in the quarter. The Catamounts trailed 16-13. Vermont took the lead 5:48 into the second quarter, a lead they would never relinquish, after going on a 6-0 scoring streak and seeing buckets from Nice Vito , Nikola Prieda and Utterback. Vito's mid-range jump shot from the corner was the original basket that gave Vermont its first lead of the game.

, and Utterback. Vito's mid-range jump shot from the corner was the original basket that gave Vermont its first lead of the game. At 4:04 of the second quarter, Matic's jump shot extended UVM's run to 8-0, giving them a 23-20 lead.

A steal by Vito with 2:43 left allowed Utterback to get free in transition, resulting in a relatively easy layup by Utterback that gave Vermont a 27-20 lead, forcing Colgate to call a timeout call and get your money back. No points were scored for the remainder of the half as the Catamounts entered halftime with a 27-20 lead.

Olson started scoring in the third quarter after Hanson fed her into the post, where she made a nice move, finishing a left-handed layup to give Vermont a 29-20 lead.

After a quick basket in response from Colgate, Keira Hanson exploded offensively, scoring seven of the next nine points for Vermont, including a three-pointer near the UVM bench, giving the Catamounts a 38-29 lead with 4:14 to go in the third frame.

exploded offensively, scoring seven of the next nine points for Vermont, including a three-pointer near the UVM bench, giving the Catamounts a 38-29 lead with 4:14 to go in the third frame. Matic ended the scoring in the third frame after making a jumper in the middle as each team entered the final quarter with an even 8-8 scoring streak. Vermont led 46-37 entering the fourth quarter. Olson and Richason each added buckets for Vermont during their even scoring streak.

Colgate opened the scoring in the fourth with a made three-pointer before Matic responded for the Catamounts, drilling a three-pointer of his own to keep the Vermont lead, 49-40, with 8:28 of play remaining.

The Catamounts extended their lead to double digits, 53-42, after Matic fed Utterback for a smooth mid-range jump shot with 7:03 to play.

On the next offensive possession, Matic dished out another assist, this time to Vito, who made her layup attempt to give Vermont a 55-44 lead with 6:07 left in the game.

Both teams battled for the remainder of the game, trading baskets at each end of the floor before Matic and Vito sealed the deal, each hitting two free throws to give Vermont the 65-55 victory over Colgate in the WNIT Super 16. IN THE BOX SCORE Four different Catamount's recorded double-digit scores for Vermont, led by Olson with 14, Matic with 13, Utterback earned 12 and Hanson finished with 11.

Olson led all players in rebounds, collecting eight throughout the game to go along with one assist.

Vito finished with seven points, two assists and two steals while leading all players with a +/- rating and finishing with +13.

Matic had a team-high four assists and a new career-high in steals, earning a total of four.

Utterback had a career high in blocks, earning two blocks, while Richason also recorded two blocks for himself. Each player's two blocks were game highs against Colgate.

Vermont held Colgate to just four points in the second quarter.

UVM earned more points in the paint, scoring 30 to Colgate's 24. UVM also won the bench points, earning 15 to Colgate's nine.

Vermont shot better from the floor, shooting 50.9% (27 of 53), while Colgate shot 40.7% (22 of 54). NEXT ONE Following their Super 16 victory in the 2024 WNIT Tournament, the Catamounts are getting ready to hit the road and prepare to face Purdue of West Lafayette, IN in the WNIT Great 8 on April 1 at 7:00 PM. The game will air live on ESPN+ with Rob Ryan and Bernie Cieplicki on the phone. Ryan Zimmerman, the voice of the Catamounts women's basketball team, will host the radio interview on WVMT.

