15-year-old Telugu girl in US cricket team for T20 World Cup qualifiers





Telangana native Saanvi Immadi, who hails from Hyderabad, has made it into the US women's cricket team that will compete in the 2024 ICC Womens T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in the UAE from April 19 to May 7. 15-year-old Saanvi is a leg-spinner. She started playing cricket for the San Ramon Youth Cricket Association in California. Saanvi has represented 12 different cricket teams since her playing days. She is on the senior American team for the first time. Most of the players in the US women's cricket team are of Indian descent. Sindhu Sriharsha will lead the US team along with new vice-captain Anika Kolan. The team consists of three debutants: Pooja Shah, a middle-order batsman; Pooja Ganesh, wicketkeeper/batsman; and Saanvi Immadi, bowler with broken leg. Bone-breaking bowler Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni returns to the T20I squad. Eyyunni last played for the senior team at the 2022 ICC Womens T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in the UAE. British players Tara Norris and Ella Claridge are unavailable for the ICC Qualifier event. The last T20I squad to win the ICC Womens T20 World Cup Regional Americas Qualifier is missing Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Uzma Iftikhar and Onika Wallerson, who was not available for the selection camp. The traveling squad of 16 players was selected from the national training and selection camp in Groveland, Florida, which took place from February 29 to March 3. The T20 World Cup 2024 Global Qualifier has 10 teams: Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda, UAE, USA, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe. US women's cricket team: Sindhu Sriharsha (Captain), Anika Kolan (Vice Captain), Aditiba Chudasama, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Ritu Singh, Saanvi Immadi, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni , Suhani Thadani. Reservations: Maahi Madhavan (travelling), Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Chetnaa Prasad

