Kyle Brandt Addresses Future on 'Good Morning Football'
Good morning football Friday left New York City for the final time and, as expected, Kyle Brandt spoke about his uncertain future on the show.
During a segment that ran in the last half hour of the show, Brandt spoke directly to the audience while on the streets of New York. And after thanking a laundry list of the program's behind-the-scenes crew, the first Real world cast member turned his attention to the uncertainty surrounding GMFB as it moves to Los Angeles.
“Now I say goodbye to all these people, but I don't say goodbye to you. That is very important, Brandt told the audience. “I think it's exciting that you're watching this show. What you're looking at now. And I know you have questions because I've seen them. Why does this happen? Who's going to LA? Why would you take something you are so right about and change it? I don't know some of those answers. Some of them are not mine to give. And to be honest, I have a lot of questions myself.
“Here's what I know: I will personally be deeply involved with Good Morning Football in the future. And I want to spend the rest of my career in the NFL. And Good morning football it doesn't stop, it expands. And it's exciting because it's a bigger show, more show. And it's all the things and the tokens you've been waking up to for years. Angry Runs, Lead Block, Whiteboard Wednesday, Throwdown Thursday and on and on. It's all inside. It all happens. And yes, we will cover the design. GMFB leaves the house to study. But it is time to evolve.”
Brandt waxed poetic about what New York City has meant to the show before symbolically running down the street. But as has often been the case GMFB's long and strange farewell to the Big Apple since the move was first announced earlier this month, his comment left more questions than answers.
Is he actually going to LA with the show? He certainly seems to imply that, but if so, why doesn't he just say it? And if he isn't, how can he remain “intensely committed” to the program while remaining in New York?
Also how Good morning football tackle the draft next month, while it was previously announced that it will take a hiatus starting after Friday's show and return around the start of training camp this summer? At this point, we know that Jamie Erdahl is heading to LA and that Brandt will remain heavily involved with the program in some capacity. Meanwhile, Peter Schrager's future continues GMFB remains uncertain and Jason McCourty did not explicitly say whether he will go to LA when he made his own closing remarks on Friday.
Add everything together and GMFBNew York's signing only furthers the idea that the decision to move to the West Coast was hasty and sloppily executed. And despite Brandt's reassurances, it would be more than understandable to remain concerned that the NFL Network risks ruining its signature show with an unnecessary cross-country move.
