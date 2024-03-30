What channel is Michigan vs. Want to see North Dakota hockey? How to Watch NCAA Tournament





The Michigan hockey teams' quest for an NCAA-record 10th national championship begins Friday evening. The Wolverines (21-14-3) are the No. 3 seed in the Maryland Heights, Mo., regional and open tournament play against No. 2 seed North Dakota (26-11-2) at approximately 8:30 p.m. at Centene Community Ice Center, the practice range of the St. Louis Blues. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Watch Michigan hockey FuboTV (Free 7 day trial) Both programs are college hockey bluebloods, combining for 17 national championships and 49 Frozen Four appearances. Michigan has reached consecutive national semifinals, while the Fighting Hawks haven't done so since winning the national title in 2016, where they defeated the Wolverines in a regional final. That was the last time the two teams met, but Michigan is 46-41-4 all-time in the series. Michigan was red-hot heading into last weekend's Big Ten championship at Michigan State, having won seven of nine to emerge from the NCAA Tournament bubble. But the Spartans, who are also in the Maryland Heights region as the No. 1 seed, hold the Wolverines' lead and prevail in overtime 5-4. RELATED: Michigan hockey got excited about the stacked NCAA regional North Dakota has been among the top five for most of the season but has lost three of its past five, including a National Collegiate Hockey Conference semifinal against Omaha. Starting goalkeeper Ludvig Persson missed the last four games, but could be available on Friday. The Fighting Hawks have outperformed Michigan defensively this season and rank eighth in scoring, but the Wolverines have shown they can beat anyone this season. They rank third in goals per game and have seven players with at least 30 points, led by top-40 draft picks Rutger McGroarty (52 points) and Gavin Brindley (51 points). RELATED: Michigan, MSU aren't worried about playing NCAA regional in a small arena North Dakota sophomore Jackson Blake, a Carolina Hurricanes draft pick, ranks second in the nation with 59 points. Friday's winner will advance to play MSU or No. 4 seed Western Michigan on Sunday. Game information WHO: No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 2 seed North Dakota Fighting Hawks

When: Friday March 28, 8:30 PM

Where: Centene Community Ice Center (Maryland Heights, Mo.) How to watch TV network: ESPNU Streaming options: FuboTV (Free Trial), Garland, DirectTV stream, ESPN+ MORE: The New Jersey Devils draft pick continues to impress Michigan Michigan's leading scorer cements himself as a top player in the NHL

