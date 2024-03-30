Know the cricket match schedule and how to watch live





After winning the ODI series 3-0, the Australian women's cricket team will be looking for a repeat performance in the three matches Women's T20 cricket series against Bangladesh, starting from Sunday. All matches in the Bangladesh-W vs Australia-W T20 cricket series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and will start at 5:00 PM AEDT. Live streaming of the matches will be available in Australia. Alyssa Healy will continue to lead a strong Australian squad that also includes Ellyse Perry, Tahila McGrath, Kim Garth and Beth Mooney Sophie Molineux, who returned to the national setup for the first time since her foot injury in 2021, enjoyed a good outing in the ODI series with five wickets from two matches. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have made three changes to their ODI squad for the upcoming T20I series. Dilara Akter has replaced Fargana Hoque, while Fariha Trisna and Shorifa Khatun have replaced Disha Biswas and Nishita Akter respectively. This is the first time that the Australian women have toured Bangladesh. The two teams have also never faced each other in a bilateral series before. Australia and Bangladesh women have only faced each other in two T20Is in the past, with the Aussies winning both comfortably. Healy and Mooney's record of 151 runs helped the women in yellow beat Bangladesh by a whopping 86 runs when they met for the first time in a group match of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Canberra. The two last met at the 2023 World Cup in South Africa. Georgia Wareham and Meg Lanning helped Australia walk away with a comfortable eight-wicket win in the match. Bangladesh vs Australia Women's T20 2024 Schedule All in Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT). March 31, Sunday : Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women 1st T20 – 5:00 PM

: Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women 1st T20 – 5:00 PM April 2, Tuesday : Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20 – 5:00 PM

: Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20 – 5:00 PM April 4, Thursday: Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20 – 7:00 PM Where to watch Bangladesh vs Australia Women's T20 2024 live Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Australia Women's T20 2024 series will be on the Bangladesh Cricket Board YouTube Channel or via the BCB Facebook page. There is no live broadcast of the BAN-W vs AUS-W cricket matches on all TV channels in Australia. Australian women's cricket squad for Bangladesh T20 2024 series Alyssa Healy (captain), Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/bangladesh-vs-australia-women-t20-2024-cricket-series-schedule-live The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos