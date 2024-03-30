Freeman is stepping down as head football coach at Brooks County





QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) – A good coach can be measured by many things: the number of wins they have, the way they turn around a program or, most importantly, the impact they had on their players. Brooks County head football coach Maurice Freeman can look at all three of his list. After two decades of bringing the hammer, he will step down as the Trojans' head coach. I am the creator of Bring That Hammer. Here in Brooks County, we bring that hammer and leave with a brush. This is my hometown and it means a lot to me. I'm sorry the run is over, but the run is over. I want to rest and it's time for a younger man to take on this job. said Vrijman Freeman is revered as the best coach to ever use red, white and blue. In his 20 seasons at the helm, he led the Trojans to the only two state titles in school history. The first in his rookie season as head coach in 1994, and almost 30 years later in 2021, he led his team to its second championship with a victory over longtime rival Irwin County. The desire to be the best is something that was instilled in him when he drafted as a Trojan. My coaches, Coach Milligan and Coach Gamble, they always taught me to work hard. Coach Caldwell always told me to work hard and that hard work would defend everything else. Running, lifting weights, working hard, being obedient, having morals and values said Vrijman. Those were the things I learned and those are the things I hope I passed on to my young men, Freeman said. Freeman is the winningest head coach in Brooks County history with a 196-65 record, six region titles and two state championships despite only 61 losses in two decades. Coach Freeman's tenure has been filled with many losses off the field You know the hardest part about it is that I lost a coach, a partner that I coached with for 20 years. Marvin Mitchell, I lost him over the summer and he and I agreed that we would leave here together. It was really my dream that we would retire together and leave at sunset and say, 'Hey, we both did our jobs.' We did a good job here and we did our job, so we wanted to leave together. Unfortunately I lost him last summer. And this has been the toughest year I've ever coached. We had a lot of success, but losing him meant people didn't know I was depressed every game. I'm on the sidelines looking for him and I miss him and it's been tough. While Freeman's next steps are unclear, there is one thing he will carry with him wherever he goes. Follow WALB on to stay up to date with all the latest developing news Facebook And X (Twitter). Have a news tip or see an error that needs to be corrected? Let us know. Please include the headline of the article in your message. For more South Georgia news, download the WALB News app Apple Store or Google Play. For the latest weather, download the WALB First Alert Weather app from the Apple Store or Google Play. Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

