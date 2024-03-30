Kragic shines, but short-handed Wildcats drop 6-3 tennis match to Bret Harte | Sport

The Sonora Wildcats lost 6-3 to the Bret Harte Bullfrogs in their Mother Lode League tennis match Thursday afternoon at Columbia College, dropping to 1-3 in the league with the loss.
The remaining Wildcats were missing five varsity starters, including No. 1 girls singles player Ava Holland and No. 2 boys singles player Caleb Marfil. 2 boys doubles.
It's tough playing shorthand, but we didn't make any excuses: The players who were there played hard, Sonora head tennis coach Sam Segerstrom said. We had a chance to win that game, so I think next time we'll really feel like we have a chance against everyone.
While the Wildcats lost the team battle, German foreign exchange student Milan Kragic continued his reign of terror over the competition's boys singles ranks as he stormed past Bret Harte's Jonathan Carter 6-1, 6-3.
Kragic was fresh off a statement victory over Amador's Myles Newton, the presumptive MLL title favorite, who came into Thursday's match remaining undefeated through his first four matches.
Facing a talented defensive player in Carter, Kragic said he had to change his normal approach to focus on hitting winners instead of waiting for his opponent to make a mistake.
Since I came here, I've had to change my approach a little bit to work on my aggressive shots, my serves and all that, to dominate the game a little bit, Kragic said, to get your game through, and not to attack me adapt to the other player's game. He was able to get everything back because he was fast. I had to play aggressively, he got every ball.
While watching Carter warm up before their game, Kragic said he noticed some trends in the Bullfrogs game that he wanted to exploit.
You always have to come up with a strategy, Kragic said. In the 10-minute warm-up you have to figure out what your opponent can and cannot do. You could moonball for three hours, but that's obviously not the goal, so you have to think about being more aggressive.
Segerstrom said he has seen tremendous growth with the Wildcats over the first few regular season games, especially in the way he has approached the singles game.
With each match, he's gaining more confidence to move forward and be aggressive, Segerstrom said. Jonathan is a great player, he's a wall, but Milan just took it to him, looking for openings to hit winners down the lines or finish things off with a volley and that was so fun to watch .
With so many players missing, a number of new players gained high-level experience. Joe Pink came in second in the boys' singles, while Summer Hankins played second in the girls' singles behind senior Emmy Miller.
While Pink (4-6, 1-6) and Hankins (1-6, 4-6) both dropped their matches, Segerstrom said the experience was valuable for both players.
The players who went on to play singles like Joe (Pink) and Summer (Hankins) had a good experience for them, Segerstrom said. That will pay off when they go back to doubles because the level of competition has pushed them to get better.
Addison Hanson and Maddyn Suess demonstrated impressive synergy on the court in the No. 1 girls doubles match, with Suess serving hard and Hanson's defense overpowering the Bullfrogs 6-4, 6-1.
JD Taylor and Landon Neese breezed past Bret Hartes Colby Ogren and Eliot Burita 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 2 boys doubles match to secure the Wildcats' third and final win of the day.
The Sonora Wildcats (1-3) will take on their crosstown rivals, the Summerville Bears (3-1) on Tuesday in Tuolumne. With players back from vacation and extra motivation to win, the Wildcats are hoping for a setback, according to Segerstrom.
“I think we can surprise some of these teams once we have our full roster,” Segerstrom said.