Minnesota Gophers Hockey NCAA Region Finals vs. Boston University Preview

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and Boston University Terriers meet Saturday night in Sioux Falls to see who advances to the NCAA Frozen four. Two of the most storied and historic programs in college hockey will face off in the NCAA Tournament for the tenth time, with one team keeping its season alive and one team starting to make tee times.

The Gophers advanced to Saturday's region final after a 3-2 win over Omaha. The Gophers again got off to a slow start and were outplayed by the Mavericks for most of the period. Minnesota killed one penalty and then Ryan Chesley was called for an elbow call with 55 seconds left in the period that was upgraded to a five-minute major upon review. Minnesota would escape the first period scoreless, but their luck would run out early in the second period.

The Maverick would cash in the Chesley Major with just over two minutes left in the penalty box to take a 1-0 lead. It would remain that way until midway through the period when the Gophers would tie the game on a goal from Jimmy Clark. Connor Kurth forced a Maverick turnover on their blueline and fed Clark for the top-shelf wrister to tie the game. Minnesota continued to dominate the second half of the second period, but the score remained tied at one after two periods.

Omaha would regain the lead early in the third period on a play that saw most of Minnesota's defenders watch the puck float in front and then past Justen Close. But hometown hero Jaxon Nelson would not be denied. He would even the score after Bryce Brodzinski forced a turnover behind the Omaha goal and fed Nelson in front. With just under four minutes left in the game, those two would make contact again after an Omaha player fell on their blueline. Brodzinski picked up the puck and delivered a pass to the front of the net that Nelson tipped up and over the Mavericks goalie to give Minnesota. a 3-2 lead. Omaha applied significant pressure when their goalkeeper was pulled in the final 90 seconds of the match, but Close held firm and kept everything out of the net and Minnesota advanced with their 3-2 victory.

Boston University advanced with a 6-3 win over RIT. The Tigers came out hard and tied the score on BU, but couldn't get the puck past Terrier goalie Mathieu Caron to convert. BU settled in and took a 1-0 lead in the opening period on a goal from Lane Hutson and Ryan Greene put BU Just 65 seconds later it was 2-0. RIT answered with a power-play goal with 4:20 left in the period, cutting the lead to 2-1 BU.

The second period looked a lot like the first, with BU scoring midway through the stanza to make it 3-1, but RIT came right back and cut the lead to one goal with 4:40 left in the period. But BU dominated the final 4:40 and would cut their lead to a pair at 4-2 after a goal from Macklin Celebrini. The Terriers would put in the final dagger just 1:29 into the third period to go up 5-2, and RIT would add an extra attacker goal with just under four minutes to play to make it 5-3, but a BU's empty net goal would mean the end of the scoring and the 6-3 final.

As mentioned at the top of this post, these two historic programs have a lot of NCAA tournament history. This will be the 10th meeting all-time in the NCAA Tournament between the two schools and the 28th meeting all-time. The Gophers have a 13-12-2 overall record against BU, which jumps to a 6-3 lead in NCAA Tournament play, including a 6-2 win in the Frozen Four semifinals last season. Luke Mittelstadt was the hero in that game for Minnesota, scoring a pair of goals two minutes into the third period to take the game to a 2-2 tie after two periods and give the Gophers a 4-2 lead. Logan Cooley would add a pair of empty goals to close out the game. The Gophers scored three power play goals in the game, with Mittelstadt's first goal joining a pair of first-period goals from Mike Koster and Rhett Pitlick. Close would make 29 saves in the win.

Boston University is a much stronger team this season as they sit in second place in the Pairwise where they have been for most of the year. They only follow city rival Boston College. The Terriers took second place in both the regular season and the Hockey East Tournament, ahead of the Eagles in both cases. They were led all season by Hockey East Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year and Hobey Baker finalist Macklin Celebrini. The supposed number 1 overall NHL draft Pick this summer, Celebrini is third in the country with 61 points and second in the country in goals scored by 32 behind BC's Cutter Gauthier. He will be joined by defender Lane Hutson, who is a Hobey Baker finalist for the second season in a row. He is second on the team in scoring with 48 points and third in goals with 14, behind only his brother Quinn, who has 17 points, and Celebrini. In goal it will be Caron, a transfer from Brown who started all 38 games with a 2.35 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

This game will likely look a lot different than Thursday as both the Gophers and BU look to play an up-tempo offensive game. The Terriers are an offensive force that ranks 5th in the country with 4.11 goals per game, compared to Minnesota, which ranks 10th with 3.47 goals per game. Defensively, they are nearly identical, with BU 9th in the nation giving up 2.42 goals per game, and the Gophers 11th and allowing 2.47 goals per game.

Special teams will be key as usual. BU, of course, is one of the best in the country on the power play, scoring on 28.08% of their chances, while the Gophers who went 0-2 against the Mavericks are scoring on 23.21%. The penalty kill is again nearly identical, with Minnesota holding a slight edge of 79.55% to 79.1%. The Gophers and BU each gave up a power-play goal on Thursday. What differs is the number of penalties each team normally takes. BU is averaging nearly 12 penalty minutes per game, while the Gophers are still the least-penalized team in the country at 6.74 minutes per game, even after being called for nine minutes against Omaha.

Minnesota absolutely cannot be reckless and take extra penalties against this Terrier team. Like Michigan, their power play is deadly and when they do, the Gophers dig themselves into a deep hole. Minnesota shouldn't be able to keep up with the Terriers 5×5, but they will obviously have to stop Celebrini. If the Gophers can contain him, the next thing they'll look to do is get their offensive stars back in the action. Jimmy Snuggerud and Rhett Pitlick have been very quiet in recent weeks, while Nelson has this team on his back. A free-flowing, high-octane offensive game is where the Gophers' speedy stars can shine.

Of course, Minnesota needs another great game from Close. He made 36 saves against Omaha, several of which were huge and literally saved Minnesota's season. He played well against this Terrier team last year, but BU has clearly added significant firepower since then. But if Close plays, he gives the Gophers a great chance to return to St. Paul. When BU loses, it's generally a high-scoring game. Caron has been in goal in all nine of BU's losses this season, conceding at least four goals in seven of the nine. Four should be the magic number Minnesota needs if they want to return to the Frozen Four for a third straight season.

If Minnesota can get a win, they will keep a streak alive. The Minnesota won in 2002 and UMD won in 2010 and 2016. If BU wins, it will be the first Minnesotaless Frozen Four at the X. We'll see late Saturday night which scenario will come to fruition.

HOW TO WATCH: NCAA HOCKEY REGIONAL FINAL

#2 Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. #1 Boston University Terriers

Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

When: Saturday 5:30 PM

TV: ESPNU

Current: ESPN+

Radio: 1130 AM/ 103.5 FM/ I Heart Radio/ Varsity Network App