Teenage para-table tennis player Vijaya Gangapatnam makes Telangana proud, wins 3 medals

Hyderabad: At the age of 13, Vijaya Deepika Gangapatnam holds the prestigious title of India's youngest national silver medalist, a testament to her unwavering dedication and passion for her sport.

Despite challenges due to Osteo Geneses Imperfecta, commonly known as Brittle Bone Disease, Vijaya has defied the odds to become a shining star in table tennis.

In an interview with NewsMeter, Telangana teenager Vijaya shares her journey through the world of sports, the trials and triumphs of the national competition, and her aspirations for the future. Fragments:

NM: Congratulations on your incredible achievements, Vijaya! Can you tell us about your journey through the world of sports and how you discovered your passion for your chosen discipline?

Vijaya: Thank you very much. Actually, this was my father's plan. He is a tennis coach for my brother. My brother used to be one of the top players of his age, but due to the pandemic he stopped playing tennis. My whole family loves sports. I was the only person in the family who did not participate in sports because of my condition. But my father didn't let that stop me from exercising. He probably searched, explored and worked harder than I did, and that's how I got into table tennis. It suits my fitness best, so that's why I chose this. And surprisingly, I started to fall in love with this game too.

NM: Being the youngest national silver medalist in India is a remarkable achievement. What inspired you to pursue excellence in your sport at such a young age?

Vijaya: Like I said earlier, my father did everything for me. I was introduced to this game and started playing, enjoying it and working hard because my father saw potential in me and I wanted to make him happy. Now that I have performed so well and all my family members are very happy, that is my inspiration. I just want to continue to make my father and family happy with my favorite activity.

NM: Can you tell us about your experience competing in the National Championships? What were some of the challenges you faced, and how did you overcome them to secure your medals?

Vijaya: For me it was like being on a roller coaster. It wasn't just about the tournament; it included the entire journey from leaving my home to arriving at the destination and then competing. I have met many players, each with different conditions and varying levels of severity. It made me feel safe because I always thought I was the only person with a disability. But being there showed me that I'm not alone, and that all these people are like family to me.

Then came the matches, which were both exciting and nerve-wracking. My opponents were very experienced and talented and played with a level of familiarity that I had not yet achieved. However, I believe it was my brother's training and my mother's training and his moral support that really boosted my confidence. This is how I was able to overcome the challenges and difficulties I faced.

NM: Losing an Olympic silver medalist in the final must have been a difficult moment. How did you stay motivated and focused after that defeat, and what did you learn from the experience?

Vijaya: It's unlike any other experience. I felt truly overwhelmed by the performance and it was an incredible opportunity for me to compete against an Olympic silver medalist. It was a dream come true for me. So I did my best until the last moment of the match. The outcome was really motivating for me, because it showed me the level of intensity and determination of an Olympic standard player, who fights for every point as if it were the last. This is a lesson that I will carry with me and try to emulate in my life.

NM: It's disappointing to hear that you haven't received any support from the government or any other agency. How have you managed to train and compete without that support, and what changes would you like to see in supporting athletes like you?

Vijaya: As a para-athlete, we need tournaments specifically designed for para-athletes. So I am directly affected by the lack of tournaments and exposure. It is the responsibility of the government to meet the specific needs of paraplayers. I didn't practice with the right wheelchair, tennis table, costumes, paddles or even at the academy. Without a suitable wheelchair, which is considered the second body for a Person with Disability (PWD), I played in my first national ranking tournament (my first ever tournament) in Indore, MP. My father got a new wheelchair for my next tournament, the 2023-24 National Championships, again in Indore MP, after I won the silver medal in my very first tournament. When I approached the association and Telangana government, they said we should come back after a few more tournaments. In daily life, we PWD suffer a lot. For athletes like me, there are more difficulties, more dependencies, and so on. If I want to go to a tournament, I need at least two supervisors. So we have to bear the entry fees, travel expenses, accommodation and food expenses and other miscellaneous expenses. In India, to participate in one tournament, we have to spend at least Rs 50,000. Since I won the silver medal and bronze of the major national championship, the expectations of rising in the world rankings by participating in international tournaments will naturally increase. So I need a lot of money for every tournament. Now the question for me is how to obtain those resources, unless I expect it from the government. This is entirely thanks to my wonderful family who supported me from start to finish. My brothers take care of my training and fitness needs, my father takes care of my financial needs, and my mother takes care of my health and daily needs. Since I depend on my family for everything, this is an additional burden that cannot be avoided. The government must therefore provide financial support. It should organize tournaments and sponsor training sessions that are essential to showcase our state in international tournaments such as Commonwealth, Asian Games, World Championships and Olympic Games.

NM: You mentioned your confidence in winning medals at international events with the right support. What specific areas of support do you believe are critical to your success on the international stage?

Vijaya:: As I said earlier, financial support is crucial for traveling and participating in international tournaments.

NM: As the only woman from Telangana state to have achieved such feats, what message do you have for young athletes, especially girls, who may face similar challenges and obstacles in their pursuit of sporting excellence?

Vijaya: We did not expect this level of results on the national stage. But after getting the results, we understood that my hard training and preparation for about a year and a half almost 9 hours a day, these results are of course natural.

Vijaya: Yes, I would like to share my experiences and views. We are fighting for our daily lives, so some extra efforts will be needed. Dream for excellence, make relentless efforts and achieve your goals.

NM: Looking ahead, what are your goals and ambitions in your sporting career, both short and long term?

Vijaya: My aim is to win gold for my country at the Commonwealth, Asian Games, World Championships and Olympic Games. In every tournament I participate in, I strive to emerge victorious and secure gold for my country. I want to show the world that we are the best and India is the best.

NM: Finally, outside of your sport, what are some hobbies or interests that you enjoy, and how do they complement your athletic endeavors?

Vijaya: The name of my disability/condition, Osteo Geneses Imperfecta, is nothing but Brittle Bone Disease. So far I have endured more than 55 fractures. That's why I never went to school. Since childhood I have had a passion for drawing, singing, dancing and writing stories. Interestingly enough, I have never received formal instruction in any of these pursuits. I learned to sing by listening to my brother, who is a talented pop singer, and I learned English by observation, which allowed me to speak, read and write. I started drawing myself. Now I started playing table tennis.