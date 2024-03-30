Oregon State University Athletics





IRVINE, California. Travis Bazzana hit his 15e home run of the season, but Oregon State fell to USC 17-4 at Cicerone Field in game two on Friday night. hit his 15home run of the season, but Oregon State fell to USC 17-4 at Cicerone Field in game two on Friday night. Bazzana opened the game with his fifth homerun in the past six games. That gave OSU (21-4 overall, 5-3 Pac-12 Conference) a 1-0 lead, a lead that was short-lived after USC (11-15, 6-5) tied the game in the fourth and then took the win. remain in the lead for good with four runs in the frame. Mason Guerra drove home two on a single in the fifth to pull the Beavers to within one. However, USC scored 10 runs in the bottom half of the inning and reached double figures. Oregon State scored one on a wild pitch in the sixth, but the Trojans put two more across the plate in the sixth, and one more in the seventh. Jacob Kmatz started for the Beavers and fell to 3-1 after playing 4 1/3 innings on Friday. He allowed six hits and seven earned runs in his seventh start of the year. Next one Oregon State and USC close out the series with first pitch at 1:00 PM PT on Saturday at Cicerone Field. USC will provide a livestream with the link available on osubears.com and the Pac-12 Now app. Oregon State Notes – Travis Bazzana became the third Beaver this century to hit 15 or more home runs in a single season. He joined Trevor Larnach, who hit 15 in 2018, and Jacob Melton, who went 17 deep in 2022.

– Bazzana now has a career total of 367 bases, 16 of which fall short of breaking the OSU record.

– Bazzana walked three times, giving him 132 for his career.

– Mason Guerras two runs batted in marked his ninth multiple-RBI game of the season.

– USC won its first series against the Beavers since 2019. It marked OSU's first series loss at USC since 2014.

– Oregon State's six errors marked a season high.

– The Trojans' 17 runs are an all-time single-game record for USC in the series. It surpassed USC's 16 twice, most recently in 2000.

– Bazzana's home run gave him 32 for his career.

– Easton Talt made his first start since March 9 against CSUN. Talt started in right field.

– Tyce Peterson started at the designated hitter spot. That was his first start since Feb. 25 against Oklahoma State.

– Bazzana scored twice, giving him 177 for his career and 41 in 2024.

