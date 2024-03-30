Michigan football is hiring a new defensive line coach to replace Greg Scruggs





It's been nearly two weeks since Michigan football moved on from former Wisconsin defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, who was arrested in recent days for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Spring ball has been underway without a de facto position coach for the D-line, but that is about to change, according to a report. According to 247Sports Matt Zenitz, Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines have found Scruggs' replacement in Memphis co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Lou Esposito, who came to the Tigers last year after serving as Western Michigan's defensive coordinator. Like new cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan, Esposito leaves a defensive coordinator position at his alma mater to join the maize and blue. Michigan Memphis is expected to hire Lou Esposito as its new defensive line coach, sources say @247Sport. Formerly was defensive coordinator at Western Michigan. Led the way for the MAC's No. 2 scoring defense in 2022 and has developed players like today's pic.twitter.com/Th76gqoOGk Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 29, 2024 Memphis' defense was less than stellar a year ago, but as Zenitz notes, Esposito has a positive track record when it comes to developing talent. He is familiar with Michigan State, having coached not only at Western, but also at Ferris State, where he was the defensive coordinator in 2013, and was head coach at Davenport (in Caledonia) from 2014 to 2016. Barring any changes, Sherrone Moore's first Michigan football staff appears to have been rehired. The story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

