Michigan hockey powers past North Dakota in NCAA tournament opener

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mon. For most of two periods Friday evening, The Michigan hockey team It looked like it could be one and done in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Then the Wolverines put together one of those third periods that are a reminder of how good they can be.

After scoring three goals in the third period to take a two-goal lead while outscoring North Dakota 15–1 in the 12 minutes of the third period, Michigan withstood a late North Dakota rally to skate away with a 4-3 victory in Friday's regional semifinal at Centene Community Ice Center.

Forwards Garrett Schifsky and TJ Hughes both scored in the first three minutes of the third period to give the Wolverines the lead, and junior forward Dylan Duke extended the lead after a cross pass from Hughes found his stick that North Dakota goaltender Ludvig Persson defeated.

Michigan will face Michigan State for the sixth time this season in the regional final on Sunday (6:30 p.m., ESPN2). The Spartans defeated Western Michigan 5-4 in overtime earlier Friday and are 4-1 against the Wolverines this season.

Michigan State has always been a good opponent for us, Michigan junior Dylan Duke said. They beat us four times. So it will be a little chip on our shoulder, something to prove. We wanted to go back to Three-peat to the Frozen Four.

Michigan appeared to be in control in the third period on Friday before the Fighting Hawks rallied, starting with a goal from Jackson Kunz with just over five minutes remaining.

North Dakota managed eight shots on Michigan goaltender Jake Barczewski in the final five minutes, but the Canisius transfer held on and finished with 27 saves on the night.

(Heading into the third period) we talked about some things that were just within our identity and how we play, but we really didn't find it in the first two periods, Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. I think that's probably a credit to them and that they're really good. The ice is bad. We have a game ahead of us in OT, the pucks will bounce and that's true in every region. I think they were behind us, they were physical. They fueled their preliminary research. They are very good in the first two periods.

North Dakota struck early when Lindenwood transfer Hunter Johannes returned to the rink where he played last year and threw a shot over Barczewski's shoulder to give the Fighting Hawks the lead.

Michigan forward Frank Nazar tied the Wolverines early in the second period, but North Dakota leading scorer Jackson Blake redirected a shot from former Michigan defenseman Keaton Pehrson to put the Fighting Hawks back ahead heading into the second intermission .

They outplayed us pretty well at first, Michigan freshman Garrett Schifsky said. We knew we had to make a change, come out with a strong mentality. We came out and had a great first five minutes in the second period, had some success but still ended up with a goal, and then we stuck with the same first five minutes of the third, we scored twice, we blocked shots. We did everything we could to win a hockey game, and especially such a hockey game against a very good team.

