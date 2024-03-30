University of Colorado Athletics

Colorado women's golf fell one spot to 15th after the second round of the PING/ASU Invitational shooting 7-over-295 on Friday at Papago Golf Course.

The Buffaloes had a copy of Thursday's first round and are 14 over 590 through 36 holes, one stroke behind No. 42 Oregon State and two behind No. 41 Kansas.

Fourth-ranked UCLA and No. 11 Northwestern are tied after two rounds at 7 under 569. No. 50 Baylor is in third place, just one spot back at 6 under, after the day's low round at 9 under, jumping nine places in the rankings.

Colorado had similar ups and downs on the 6,570-yard Papago Course as Thursday. The Buffaloes started strong from the 10th tee with their four scoring golfers leveling the back nine. Colorado couldn't maintain that streak, recording just two birdies on the front end and finishing that side at 7 in the 17-team field, which features eight teams in the top 20 and 14 of the top 50 in the country.

Junior Maria Eidhagen Harrouch enjoyed her best round as Buffalo and has Colorado's low score through 36 holes at 2-over-146. Eidhagen Harrouch shot 2-under 70 on Friday, her first under-par round for the Buffaloes. She got off to a great start with a birdie at the par-5 10th and got a second two holes later at the par-4 12th.

Eidhagen Harrouch kept the momentum going with another par-5 birdie at the 15th and closed out the back with a birdie at the par-4 18th. She clawed her way to 5 under through 12 holes with her team-best fifth birdie of the day on the par-4 3rd, but dropped three strokes over the final five holes entering the clubhouse and is tied for 38th overall rankings.

Seniors Sabrina Iqbal And Hailey Schalk are tied for 55th overall at 4-over 158. Schalk had the lower of the two rounds on Friday, shooting a 75. She was 4-over through 10 holes, but like Thursday's first round, she had a solid finish on the front. Schalk played steady with pars on six straight holes before getting her only birdie of the day on the par-3 8th

Iqbal posted a 4-over 76 in the second round. After playing the first four holes at 1 over, she notched Colorado's first eagle of the tournament at the 360-yard par-4 14th. After a good ride she had 102 meters to the pin. Using a 52-degree wedge, she jumped it into the hole in one bound to get back into the red.

Iqbal climbed back to 2 under with a birdie on the par-5 15th, but dropped that shot on the long 214-yard par-3 17th. She stayed at 1 under through 12, but ran into trouble along the way, playing the last seven holes at 5 over.

“We had a very similar day to yesterday,” Colorado head coach Anne Kelly said. “I saw a lot of good holes and a great start from Maria. She really played quality golf today. Hailey made a nice comeback on the back nine. We just need to be a little more consistent overall and drop a few more birdies.”

Sophomore Morgan Miller is tied for 71st at 6 over 150 and played two strokes better than in the first round on Thursday, with a card of 74. Miller had a few bogeys on the back to sit at 2 over through eight holes, but made her round ends with 10 consecutive pars.

Junior Lauren Waxer-Gooding is tied for 82nd at 11-over-155 after shooting an 81 in the second round.

Saturday's final round kicks off at 9am MT with a shotgun start. The Buffaloes will team with Kansas, Oregon State and New Mexico, with the groups starting between the 11th and 15th tees.