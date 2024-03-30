NFL joined the lawsuit from the family of the former SC football star who committed suicide and five others





ORANGEBURG SC (WIS) – The family of a star South Carolina football player and NFL journeyman is now suing the National Football League and an affiliated LLC. Authorities said 32-year-old Phillip Adams, who played for South Carolina State University, killed five people, including two children and a prominent Charlotte-area doctor, near his home in York County in April 2021. He then shot himself. After the shooting, an autopsy determined that Adams suffered from a disease caused by frequent concussions common to many football players called chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Former NFL player Phillip Adams, accused of Rock Hill mass murder, suffered from CTE A team of researchers from Boston University found that Adams had stage 2 CTE and said he suffered severe damage, similar to what was seen in former New England Patriots Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of murder and committed suicide in prison . Adams had an extraordinary amount of CTE pathology in the frontal lobe, the area of ​​the brain behind the forehead. Damage to the frontal lobe is associated with violent, impulsive or explosive behavior, a short temper and a lack of self-control. Ann McKeedirector of the Boston University CTE Center. The Adams family said in a statement after the diagnosis that they were not surprised he had the disease, but were shocked to learn how serious his condition was. After reviewing the medical records from his football career, we know that he was desperate for help from the NFL, but all claims were denied due to his inability to remember things and perform seemingly simple tasks such as traveling for hours to doctors and physicians. They are undergoing extensive evaluations, their statement said. Adams' family sued South Carolina State University in March 2023, claiming the university was negligent and demanding a jury trial. The first complaint says South Carolina State University failed to have the proper policies and procedures in place to ensure Adams' safety. SC State University responds to lawsuit from family of football player who killed five people himself Additionally, the lawsuit says the university failed to properly educate players about the neurological damage that can occur in athletes who frequently suffer head injuries. The attorney's complaint was amended Monday to include the National Football League and its partnership, NFL Properties LLC. Adams had a short career in the NFL, playing for several teams. It's been a year since former NFL player Phillip Adams shot and killed six people in a Rock Hill home. He played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2010, the New England Patriots in 2011, the Seattle Seahawks in 2011, the Oakland Raiders between 2012 and 2013, the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, the New York Jets in 2014 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. outlines the lawsuit. According to Monday's filing, the NFL failed to exercise that degree of care that a reasonably prudent person would have exercised under the same or similar circumstances. The Adams family is seeking damages. The NFL has not yet formally responded to the complaint. WIS News 10 has reached out to the NFL for comment and is awaiting a response. Feel more informed, prepared and connected with WIS. For more free content like this, subscribe to our email newsletterAnd download our apps. Do you have feedback that can help us improve? click here. Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.

