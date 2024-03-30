Olympic Games 2024: how many sports are there?

With the Summer Games fast approaching in Paris, France, it's time to know which sports are in and which sports are out. upwards!

If that confuses you, fear not, because increasing or decreasing specific concentrations as necessary to meet the demands of modern sports fans is really nothing new when it comes to following standard Olympic protocol . Did you know tug of war took part in five different Olympic Games between 1900 and 1920? And believe it or not, long before Clint Eastwood made pistol duels famous in his legendary Westerns, they were featured (to some extent) at the 1906 Intercalated Games in Athens, Greece. Not to mention the elite choristers and other performers who earned their right to claim medals on an Olympic podium during the 1912 Games in Stockholm, Sweden. Not only that, but a version of croquet called roque, long-distance diving and literal live pigeon shooting, real birds even had their blissful moments in the Olympic sun.

But unfortunately, to stay fresh you have to hit refresh and that's exactly what the Olympic governing body has done when putting together the sports lineup for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, France.

Which Olympic sports have been added to the 2024 Games in Paris? Whether fans are watching the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France live in the City of Light, at home on NBC's exclusive coverage of the tournament or on the road Peacock, which offers a first-ever multi-view, as well as a fast-paced, live studio show called GoldZone, with so much content to choose from, don't forget to look out for the four new sports sets that will make a splash at this year's Olympiad. In a multi-pronged effort to be more inclusive, gender-balanced and youth-oriented in the selection of sport concentrations, breaking, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing have all been added to the offering in France.

After making his Olympic debut at the 2018 Youth Games in Buenos Aires, break is a popular dance style involving acrobatics that originated in the hip-hop culture of the 1970s. Paris will feature a men's event and a women's event where 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls will compete in breathtaking solo battles.

The sport climbing category consists of three formats: boulder, speed and lead. According to Paris 2024The bouldering event tests the athlete's ability to climb 15-foot walls without ropes, with as few attempts as possible, over a set period of time. The speed event is designed to showcase the athletes' precision and explosiveness as they scale 15-metre-high walls, with a five-degree incline. In the main event, athletes have six minutes to climb as high as they can on a 15-meter wall without seeing the possible routes beforehand.

After a successful debut at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan, skateboarding is back on the menu in Paris, with the two most popular sports being park and street. With each event category consisting of two rounds, judges will scrutinize the competitors' most impressive tricks, taking into account their difficulty, speed and spectrum of moves.

After the first edition of the Tokyo 2020 Games, the surfing events for the Paris Games will take place outside France on the legendary Teahupoo waves in Tahiti. Five judges assess the athlete's variety, type and trick difficulty, while analyzing the surfer's overall flow, power and speed. The French Polynesia location, which has been the site of the Pro Tahiti World Championships for more than two decades, is revered not only for its best-in-class, challenging surfing for shortboarders, but also for its breathtaking beauty.

Which sports have been removed from the 2024 Summer Olympics in France? With breaking, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing all earning spots at the 2024 Paris Games, their promotion unfortunately means that multiple sports get the chance. Three sports will be absent from the City of Light in July, including karate, softball and the heavy hitter baseball. Karates' viewership has historically failed to generate significant audience traction, and its difficulty with baseball has traditionally been due to scheduling conflicts with Major League Baseball (MLB). While baseball was introduced in 1992 and softball in 1996, both were removed for the 2012 London Games and only returned for a short period at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Although fans of America's National Pastime are sad to see their beloved sport go away, both baseball and softball will return to the mound for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California. According to The AthleticsEvan Drellich, the MLB and the MLBPA (the leagues' players association) sent a joint letter to the IOC, urging the Olympic organizers to recover baseball and softball for the 2028 Games.

A complete list of Olympic sports for the Paris 2024 Games

In total there will be a cumulative amount 329 medal events at the 2024 Paris Games, from 32 different sports. Here is the full list of all 32 recommended sports:

Water sports (swimming, marathon swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming)

Archery

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball (3×3, Basketball)

Boxing

Break

Canoe (canoe sprint, canoe slalom)

Cycling (BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing, Road Cycling, Track Cycling)

Equestrian sports (equestrian eventing, equestrian dressage, equestrian jumping)

Screens

Football

golf

Gymnastics (Artistic Gymnastics, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trampoline Gymnastics)

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Modern pentathlon

Rowing

Rugby (Rugby Sevens)

The sailing

To shoot

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

Surf

Table tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Triathlon

Volleyball (Beach volleyball, Volleyball)

Weightlifting

Wrestling (Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling)

