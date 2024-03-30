UNCW hits three home runs, beats A&T





GREENBORO On Friday, UNC Wilmington found a way to slow down North Carolina A&T's impressive offense, handing the Aggies their first weekend loss of the season at War Memorial Stadium with a 9-3 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) baseball victory over A&T. A&T came into the game 9-0 in the home games of the weekend series. The Aggies also had reigning CAA Pitcher of the Week on the mound as a senior right-hander Coley Kilpatrick (L, 3-1). But unlike most teams this season, the Seahawks got to Kilpatrick early. Alec DeMartino homered off Kilpatrick and drove in two runs, giving UNCW a 2-0 lead after the visitor's first inning. The Aggies tried to respond in their half of the first. Junior Shemar Dalton extended his streak for reaching base safely to 21 straight games when UNCW starter and RHP RJ Sales (W, 5-1) hit him with a pitch. Dalton went 0-for-2 the rest of the way, snapping his 13-game hitting streak, the Aggie's longest of the season. After Dalton reached first place, Tatsunori Negishi walked with one out, putting the Aggies on first and second. But junior catcher Canyon Brown grounded into a double play to end the threat. As a junior, A&T had better luck in the bottom of the second Chet Sikes earned a walk with one out before a pitch hit senior outfielder TJ As . Junior infielder Enrique Hout singled to center field to score Sikes as Sikes beat the throw home and retired him. Wood tried to move up to second but was thrown out. Ash made his way to third base and eventually scored on a wild pitch, tying the game at 2-2. UNCW quickly regained control of the game in the visitor's third on another home run. John Newton hit a three-run homer to give the Seahawks a 5-2 lead. Kilpatrick held the Seahawks scoreless over the next two innings before being replaced to start the sixth by sophomore RHP Brock Duff . Kilpatrick finished the game with five strikeouts. The Seahawks kept the home runs coming when Bryan Arendt hit a solo shot in the sixth. Kevin Jones added an RBI in the inning to give UNCW a 7-2 lead. UNCW added a run each in the eighth and ninth before Ash earned an RBI double in the ninth inning to close out the scoring for A&T. A Wood pop-out ended the match. Tanner Thach led the Seahawks by going 3-for-5. The two teams will play again on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. The Aggies celebrate the 1974 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) championship team.

