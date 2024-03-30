Shaheen Shah Afridi considering quitting as T20 skipper | Cricket news





Shaheen Afridi considering quitting as T20 skipper: reports Photo: AFP Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi wants to relinquish the captaincy at T20, if reports are to be believed. According to a report in MOT, a knowledgeable source close to him said the bowler was not even angry Pakistani cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi or the national selectors have spoken to him about their future plans in terms of leadership or appointment of coaches. There are reports that the board wants to remove Shaheen from the post and bring him back Babar Azamwith less than three months to go for the T20 World Cup. Babar, on his part, has not yet accepted the board's offer. The decision to remove him as captain of all formats after failing to qualify for the knockouts has hurt him and he has suggested that he will return as captain if it applies to all three formats. “Shaheen is rightly angry because as a national T20 captain he expected that even if the board/selectors wanted to remove him, they would have the decency to also inform him of the reasons behind this and keep him informed about everything” , the source said. PTI. According to the source, Shaheen was disappointed that he was not kept informed when the board chief discussed the T20 World Cup with the national selectors and Babar this week. “Shaheen believes that if the Board of Directors wants to remove him, they should have informed him by now, because he is even willing to resign himself. In fact, some of his close ones have now advised him to do so and distance himself from all chaos and confusion being caused by the administration,” the source said. Shaheen was named T20 skipper after the 2023 ODI World Cup Zaka Ashraf was at the head of the board. His appointment was made on the basis of his ability to lead the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League to back-to-back titles. But after being named skipper, Shaheen lost the T20 series in New Zealand 1-4 and could not repeat his magic with the Qalandars as they finished bottom of the table this season. Shaheen is expected to speak clearly to other senior players including Babar, Muhammad RizwanShadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman on the leadership issue and then make a final call of their own. Pakistan will play New Zealand in another T20I series starting April 18 and it remains to be seen whether Shaheen will step down before that. “Some members of the selection committee now feel that it is best to retain Shaheen Shah Afridi as captain for the home T20 match against New Zealand in April and give him an opportunity to prove his credentials,” a source said informed source. PTI.

