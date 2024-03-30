Suspect in Preston Lord's murder allowed to play football: records





ALA Gilbert North told 12News that the head football coach was fired “when new evidence came to light.”

GILBERT, Ariz. Talan Renner, one of seven suspects accused of killing Preston Lord in October, was allowed to play in his high school's football game in the weeks after the attack. The 17-year-old was named player of the game. That match took place on November 17. Previously, a spokesperson for the American Leadership Academy (ALA) Gilbert North told 12News that there was no evidence or arrests involving ALA students at that time. However, newly obtained records show that Renner obtained a search warrant for his cell phone and DNA while on ALA's campus the week before the game. RELATED: 'Bro, That Kid Died': Text Messages Reveal Disturbing Conversations Between Preston Lord's Alleged Killers From search warrant to star football player Lord, 16, was the victim of a gang attack on the night of October 28 outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek. He died from his injuries two days later. The Queen Creek Police Department's report on the investigation shows that Renner's parents picked him up from school early on Oct. 31. According to the report, Renner's family informed the school that people on social media were calling Renner a murderer. He was absent for the rest of the week. Records show that Kenneth Thorley, the dean of students at ALA Gilbert North, contacted Queen Creek police on Nov. 2 to report that he had heard from students about Renner's alleged involvement in Lord's death. By Nov. 6, Renner was back on campus, as were investigators from the Queen Creek Police Department. According to their report, after contacting Thorley, detectives approached Renner at the school. After requesting to speak to his father, police learned that his father had already retained an attorney and would not allow Renner to speak to police. Police had already obtained a search warrant which was executed. They took his cell phone, photos and DNA. Officers noted that Renner had “minor discoloration on his right and left hand over the knuckles and a small cut on his left hand near his wrist.” On November 17, Renner played in the ALA Gilbert North football game against Horizon. It was the 5A quarterfinals and ALA lost. Renner was named one of the players of the game. In January, ALA Gilbert North “parted ways” with head football coach and athletic director Randy Ricedorff. Neither the school nor Ricedorff provided additional details about his departure. RELATED: ALA-Gilbert North parts ways with head football coach and athletic director Randy Ricedorff When 12News asked ALA in early March about its decision to let Renner play, a spokesperson said in part: “Regarding ALA sporting events that took place in November 2023, there was no evidence or arrests involving ALA students at that time. But when 12News followed up Friday, the spokesperson sent an updated statement, saying that as new evidence came to light, “actions were taken to remove the student from our school and we have fired the football coach.” “American Leadership Academy joins the community in celebrating the perpetrators of these crimes being brought to justice. ALA cooperated with and followed law enforcement guidelines at all times during the investigation. When new evidence came to light, action was taken to remove the student from our school and we fired the football coach. Teen violence is a despicable scourge that has infected many schools in our community. We had and will continue to maintain a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to violence.” The decision to let Renner play was scrutinized by many in the East Valley. “When we as coaches and deans and assistant principals and directors hold up an athlete who has broken the code of conduct and the law, and then we let him play, and then we celebrate him as player of the game, we are doing a complete thing.” a disservice to other athletes who are trying their best,” said Katey McPherson, a community activist and teen mental health advocate. McPherson wrote a concerned letter to ALA Gilbert North after the football game in question about Renner's continued role on the team and the message he sends. “I think the regulators are now very aware that there needs to be a new set of rules and conditions,” McPherson said. “And they have a natural consequence of not being able to play.” Renner and all other suspects charged with Lord's murder have pleaded not guilty. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

