A&T sees magical run end against Troy

GREENBORO No. The North Carolina A&T women's basketball team will not be advancing to the WNIT Elite 8. That hope ended Friday night when the Aggies lost 89-75 to the Troy Trojans at the Corbett Sports Center.

Eighty-nine points are the most surrendered by the Aggies to a non-Power Five school since Elon scored 90 on November 13, 2017. The loss ends the 2023-2024 season for A&T. The Aggies finished 22-12 overall, tying the program record for games played in a season after the 2009-10 Aggies played 34 games.

But what the Aggies gained from their run in the postseason WNIT more than outweighed Friday night's loss on the east side of Greensboro, North Carolina. For a week in late March, A&T women's basketball contributed to the national excitement surrounding the women's game. The Aggies drew more than 3,000 spectators during the three straight games they hosted at the 5,000-seat Corbett Sports Center.

It had never been done before. And these weren't people sitting on their hands. It was a raucous, loud cheering crowd, complete with rally towels, streamers and the like. A&T head women's basketball coach Tarrell Robinson hopes to build on that after completing his sixth 20-win season in 12 years as the Aggies' head man.

“It gets buy-in,” Robinson said of the Aggies' run to the WNIT Super 16 with wins over UNC Greensboro and Old Dominion. “It creates a fan base because it shows that Lady Aggie Basketball has a good show to put on. For those who return (players), I hope that the commitment in the summer, the commitment in the preseason, the commitment once we start playing, and the commitment during the conference pushes us where we need to go.

What we did here was great because it wasn't talked about so much. They lived it. They knew we were there.”

A&T had its chances against the fast Trojans. The Trojans put up 24 fast-break points in the first half and took a 48-39 lead into the locker room. Troy led by as many as 14 in the first half, but the Aggies forced the Trojans to a slower pace in the second half.

a Jordyn Dorsey and-1 fired up the Aggies and their crowd as they cut the Trojans' lead to 59-51 with five minutes to play in the third quarter. Thirty seconds later, the Aggies got out in transition when Dorsey found freshman Paris Locke during the break for a layup to cut the deficit to six. Junior Layla Cox She then powered her way to the basket to cap off the Aggies' 7-0 run, cutting Troy's lead to 59-55 with four minutes to play in the third.

Troy's Leilani Guion ended the run with a transition layup, but on the other end a 6-foot-1 center Chaniya Clark followed her miss to keep the Aggies within four. But the Trojans scored the final six points of the quarter to take a 69-59 lead into the fourth.

However, A&T continued to fight. Dorsey ended the Trojans' spurt with a bucket to open the fourth quarter. With seven minutes to play, she scored a pull-up jumper in the lane to cut Troy's lead to 72-65. Two Maleia Bracone free throws brought the Aggies within five with six minutes to play.

“I tried to be more aggressive in the second half because I was in foul trouble early,” said Dorsey, a first-team All-CAA performer and an HBCU All-American. “I had to play smart and lead my team the best I could. My job was to make sure everyone stayed together so we could try to reach our end goal.”

Despite their best efforts, A&T could not achieve the end goal this time. After Bracone's two free throws, Troy started to feel warm again. The Trojans made three straight buckets, including two on intermission, to take a 78-67 lead with five minutes to play. A&T never got closer than nine the rest of the way when the Trojans took on Louisiana-Monroe on Monday night in Troy, Ala.

Dorsey led the Aggies with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. Clark had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Locke came off the bench to post 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists on 6-for-9 shooting. Makayia Hallmon led the Trojans with 21 points.

“They accept their fast-paced style of play,” Robinson said. They exhaust us. I thought we had put in a lot of effort, but at some point the body starts to give in, even though the mind is trying to tell it to go. I am proud of this group. We thought we were done with the CAA tournament, but we took advantage of the life we ​​had at the WNIT, and I'm grateful for that. The future looks bright for Lady Aggie Basketball.”

With the remnants of the COVID pandemic still looming over college athletics, there is some uncertainty about how certain players will use their COVID season. But the Aggies have a solid foundation under the leadership of Robinson, the program's all-time winningest coach. They also have a solid leader at point guard.

“It definitely starts with getting better,” Dorsey said. “Everyone has to pull together to make sure we're going in the same direction. We can't get it done with naysayers or doubters, so everyone has to believe and be on the same page.”