SRH vs MI run-fest shows why power-hitting in T20 should not be reduced to street cricket lappas | Cricket news





Here is a dystopia for all cricket bowling lovers. It's IPL 50. Your icons are gone. None of their kind are. A fully AI-automated bowling machine that can simulate all their deliveries for different situations – in powerplay or death overs, after taking a wicket or being pumped for six, against a pinch hitter or a number 10 – stands in their place. A lifeless piece of machinery, without exaggerated reactions after you have started looking for boundaries. The hitters are the one thing everyone talks about. No not at all. No. No. No. It's always the batsman against the bowler. Julian Wood, the power-hitting coach, can't see it happening.

The new heights of what a team total in T20 can look like does not surprise Wood. I don't think there is any sport in the world that is improving as quickly as batting in T20 cricket. All the more reason, he believes, that power hitting should not be reduced to a mere exercise of opening the front leg and swinging at the ball.

But it is the specific feature of the game the Englishman learns – hitting sixes – that has only recently led to the idea being marketed. As Mumbai Indians' bowlers were brought down by one Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman after another, Ian Bishop, who collected 279 wickets for the West Indies, had reckoned from the communications box whether bowling machines would be better off in the middle. His suggestion was backed up by a cry of despair from another former tearaway, Brett Lee. Just give the bowlers something, he would say after MI batters battered the SRH bowlers with equal disdain. To top it all off, Pat Cummins commented when asked if he thought 278 was chaseable? Not before we went bowling. Wood, who has worked with T20 franchises such as Punjab Kings, agrees that the batters have just raised the bar after what he believes was the T20 crickets 434-438 moment. In that game, Jacques Kallis joked, fifteen runs are light. Ten overs into their chase, Mumbai could have said the same, he says. That could already be the best game in this IPL. The ceiling has gone up further. Yeah, it won't happen in every game. Like that didn't happen last night in Jaipur. But the batting levels have gone through the roof. This is what the young players should be able to do now. Yes, they need to learn the basics, but they need to learn this because this is where the game is going. Method to madness It is the ignorance among the purists, including former players-turned-commentators who regard power-hitting as mere dabbling – in Indian street cricket nomenclature as lappa maarna or gaada in Tamil – that gets under Wood's skin. The old players standing in the commentary box, they are legends of the game, they may know the hitting, but they don't know the hitting. There is so much more to it than that. What was twenty to thirty years ago is no longer the case. It's not right to say just get your front leg out of the way and swing. You have to create space. If you don't create space, you can't accelerate your hands. It's the way you use your body to hit the ball. In short, body awareness. You get power from below. And if you get power from the ground up, you have to put something in the ground. After the ball is thrown, it bounces, sending the batters into the corner. They don't get much out of it these days. You don't know how good you have to be to do it consistently. If you were just floundering, it would decrease one in ten. One in fifteen. Furthermore, there is no one proven hitting formula that can be copied by everyone. Big boys can use their muscles more. I do a lot of overload stuff with it, a lot of heavy ball-heavy bat training. I overload their hips because they are built differently. The smaller boys – who don't have the muscles – rely heavily on the rhythm and timing of their movements. Wood believes a big part of his job is working on 0.5 to one percent of player progress. Do I help him hit the ball hard like Liam Livingstone? No. Because he will hit the ball hard. Exit velocity doesn't matter to some of these guys. What I can do is maybe help him hit the ball hard a little longer. To take it a little further. So when you reach the highest level, it is that one percent or rather half a percent that makes the difference. Many of Wood teachers concepts come from Baseball. Twelve years ago, while on holiday in the United States, his meeting with Scott Coolbaugh, head coach of MLB side Texas Rangers, had forced him to rethink the ways of batting in cricket. Cricket used to be just a bit too hand dominant. Whereas in baseball you see a kinetic transfer of energy from the ground upwards – from the back leg to ultimately the hands. The other phenomenon that caught his attention was in baseball: hitters often fail. If you fail at baseball 70 percent of the time, you'll be in the Hall of Fame. So you are actually rewarded if you fail. But they are good at hitting the ball when they do. Is that an agreement between the two? Are power hitters in T20 also aware that their chances of failure are higher than success? Yes. They are now going to train for that. There's no point in those guys training to play 60 balls. On good days they will encounter 10-20. So your mindset is tailored to that. If you look at franchise cricket, batters will say if they can get three out in seven innings then they have done well. If you have a 0.3 average in baseball, you will be in the hall of fame if you do that for ten years. We have a higher skill level than them because we can hit the ball 360 degrees. Three out of seven is still less than 50 percent. You fail more than 50 percent of the time. You're not going to hit their best ball. But you noticed their mistakes. If they make mistakes, make the best of them, Wood suggests. But then comes a game like the one in Hyderabad. When only six out of 40 overs end without a boundary. What was unique about the innings was that normally you would get one or two players coming off. Here, however, every player was released. They just kept going. Normally it stops, but it didn't. A brilliant game that showed how far batting levels have come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/srh-vs-mi-ipl-2024-records-t20-power-hitting-science-julian-wood-9241952/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos