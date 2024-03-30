Michigan football hires Lou Esposito as its new defensive line coach





Michigan football has found its new defensive line coach. Lou Esposito, the newly appointed co-defensive coordinator at Memphis, will take the job in Ann Arbor, the school announced Friday. Esposito will replace Greg Scruggs, who resigned on March 21 five days after he was arrested in downtown Ann Arbor for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and less than two weeks after Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore announced his hiring. Scruggs was part of a reconstituted defensive staff put together after all five field assistants on that side of the ball, including coordinator Jesse Minter, left for other jobs in the wake of Jim Harbaugh's move to the Los Angeles Chargers in January. After Scrugg's sudden departure, Moore promised that he would act quickly but carefully to find a successor. MORE SABIN:Warde Manuel is starting to show a new side and that's something Michigan fans should like With the Wolverines in the early stages of spring training, time was of the essence. In the meantime, Michigan filled the void with other coaches helping. LaTroy Lewis, a graduate student, stepped in and supervised the group. The players tried to make the best of an unstable situation, but it was not easy. We're not really set in stone yet, defensive tackle Mason Graham said. But we know how to control how we play, and that's all we can do for now until everything is clear. Now it is. After his two-month stay in Memphis, his alma mater Esposito, 47, returns to the state where he spent the previous fourteen years of his professional life. He had two separate stints at Western Michigan and was the defensive coordinator for the past seven seasons. He also spent a year at Ferris State as a play-caller in 2013 before serving three seasons as head coach of Davenport, the Division II program in Grand Rapids. [ MUST LISTEN: Make “Hail Yes!” your go-to Michigan Wolverines podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify) ] The defensive line specialist has developed strong recruiting connections in Michigan and the Chicago metropolitan area over the years. Once he gets started in the coming days, Esposito will take over one of the team's most talented position groups. Graham and fellow star defensive tackle Kenneth Grant are back. That includes emerging edge rushers Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart. “I am excited to welcome Lou to our Michigan Football family and look forward to bringing his leadership and experience to our defensive linemen,” Moore said in a statement. “Lou is a tremendous defensive mind who has developed outstanding players and produced top units at the line of scrimmage throughout his coaching career. He will be a great asset and mentor to the young men in our program. Contact Rainer Sabin at[email protected]. follow him@RainerSabin.

