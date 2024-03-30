Table tennis – WTT champions Incheon: Flix Lebrun and Simon Gauzy eliminated after their quarter-final defeat





Simon Gauzy close to the achievement, Flix Lebrun too short The double Flix Lebrun – Hugo Calderano pitted the first two non-Asian table tennis players in the world rankings against each other. It was also a remake of the spectacular finale of WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 won 4-2 against the Frenchman. After two defeats in as many meetings against the youngest Lebrun, Calderano clearly won this time (11-9, 11-8, 11-5). Fv was too short to dominate the Brazilian. He stopped at key moments, at the end of the first two rounds. De Montpellier was three points away from winning the first round before conceding five of the next six points. The scenario was similar in the next set, from 8-6 to 8-11. Then it was too late for him, as the last lap was one-way traffic. The world number 8 eliminated the two Lebrun brothers in succession before attempting to earn his 300th career victory in the semi-final against Fan Zhendongthe reigning world champion. In the other quarter final with a French player Simon Gauzy, 30th in the world, fought a great battle. The former number 1 tricolor played his first quarter-final in a WTT Champions tournament Liang Jingkun, the current third in the world. And he rose to the occasion! If he lost his fourth match in as many direct confrontations against the representative of the People's Republic of China, Gazy did better than resisting. He won the first two sets and had a total of three match points that were saved by his opponent. Even if he failed to achieve this feat, the player from Toulouse scored an incredible point (0-2) in the fifth round, a change thatAlexis Lebrun he qualified himself, op X (formerly Twitter)the most beautiful point I have seen live in my life. An exceptional performance following the silver medal of the French men's team at the 2024 World Team Championships, which bodes well for the next Olympic Games… READ ALSO – Table Tennis Schedule for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

