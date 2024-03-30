Minnesota State Womens Basketball Wins NCAA Division II National Championship – Minnesota State University

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Minnesota State University extended their win streak to 11 games and dominated No. 7 ranked Texas Woman's University 89-73 to win the 2023-24 NCAA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship on Friday night at the St. Joseph Civic Center. The title was the second in program history (2008-2009) and the first under 13e annual head coach Emily Thiesse.

For the third game in a row, sophomore Natalie Bremer (Lake City, Minn.) led Maverick's offense with 27 points. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament, totaling 70 points (23.3 ppg) in the Elite Eight with 17 rebounds and 11 steals. On Friday, Bremer went 9-17 from the field, including 3-4 from beyond the arc and 6-6 at the free throw line.

Senior first-team All-American Joey Batt (New Ulm, Minnesota) scored 10 points, seven steals and six assists and was also named to the All-Tournament Team.

Of Emily Russo out of the lineup, sophomore Ava Taurus (Waconia, Minnesota) stepped into a starting role in the championship game and finished with 13 points (6-12), with eight rebounds and a pair of steals. Senior Emily Herzberg (Melrose, Wis.) collected 12 points with five assists and five steals.

The Mavericks (32-5) forced 30 TWU turnovers and dished out 16 assists, shooting 41.4 percent (29-70) overall and 43.5 percent (21-28) from long range. Ashley Ingram led the Pioneers with a double-double of 24 points (9-18), 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Minnesota State did most of its damage in the first three quarters. Batt scored the first points of the game with a jumper in the paint. Then a pair of free throws from Herzberg gave the Mavericks their first lead at 4-2. They never looked back. Mackenzie Schweim Bremer and Batt extended the advantage with consecutive triples for a 13-5 lead.

Bremer converted a steal and scored midway through the quarter and destination Bursch added a basket in transition before Texas Woman called a timeout trailing 17-5. Despite being limited by injuries throughout the tournament, Bursch managed to score nine points in the championship, with notable early contributions from both sides. Schweim's second 3-pointer helped the Mavericks maintain a double-digit lead through 10 minutes 26-13.

The Pioneers closed to a nine-point deficit with free throws, but Bursch countered with a 3-pointer as MSU forced a trio of TWU turnovers.

The Mavericks maintained command early in the second quarter. Bremer's left three gave the team its largest lead yet: 37-21. Herzig drove down the lane and committed a shooting foul with 1.6 seconds left and the Mavericks went into the locker room ahead 46-32.

A ferocious full-court press helped create 11 TWU turnovers in the first half and Minnesota State was careful with the basketball, giving up just two turnovers on offense. Bremer led the way with 16 points (6-12) over 20 minutes and Ava Steir added six rebounds as MSU shot 39 percent overall, including 6-13 from long range and 8-10 from the free-throw line.

Ashley Ingram went 5-11 from the field for 11 points for the Pioneers and TWU grabbed 21 boards compared to MSU's 20. Texas Woman's also shot 41.7 percent overall and went 1-3 from beyond the arc.

Herzberg drained her first three-point basket of the game to open the third quarter and added another from the top of the key for a 59-38 lead. Minnesota State continued to wreak havoc on defense, turning over the Pioneers ten more times in the third quarter.

Bremer got the fans out of their seats with a three-point swing in transition to give the Mavericks a 66-45 lead with three minutes to play in the third and MSU went on a 6-0 run in the final frame, leading by 24 points. (72-48).

Batt, a three-time NSIC Defensive Player of the Year, put away another steal and crossed the floor for two, a positive start for Minnesota State in the fourth quarter. Texas Woman's then rallied to cut the deficit to 10 with two minutes left in the game after holding the Mavericks without a field goal for more than six minutes.

To halt the late momentum, Herzig drained a three in the waning seconds of the shot clock to eliminate any chance of a Pioneer comeback.

“I just can't express how proud I am of this basketball team,” Thiesse said. “This leadership. I feel like I've had the easiest job in the world this year. I could sit in the background and watch this group take charge and set the tone. I could just keep talking about what this team has done.” Game after game they had the confidence. I am so grateful for the families, the alumni, the band, the community, our president, our athletic director. The amount of support this program has received, not just this year, but all of Minnesota State is a special place and I'm so happy that we can bring a championship back to the community.”

The Mavericks defeated their three top-25 Elite Eight opponents 252-229. Texas Woman's University (34-4) came into the game as the No. 2 seed looking for their first NCAA championship under head coach Beth Jillson (18).e season) after winning the Lone Star Conference title.

The Mavericks were seeded No. 5 and tied the season series with TWU after the Pioneers won the first nonconference game 76–71 on November 4 in Billings, Montana (Batt was absent from the lineup).

Minnesota State won its first Division II National Championship in 2009 under head coach Pam Gohl. MSU defeated Franklin Pierce 103-94 in the highest-scoring Division II title game in history. Thiesse's 2023-24 Mavericks tied Gohl's school record with 32 wins on Friday night.

The Mavericks were ranked 13th in the nation entering the Elite Eight and won a school-record 18 straight games during the regular season and ranked second in the nation in steals per game (17.1), heading into the conference's regular season and tournament titles. .

MSU went to the Elite Eight as one of three schools with representation from both men's and women's basketball teams (Gannon, Ferris State), becoming only the second school in Division II history to both go to the National Championship Game (Central Missouri, 1984) sent.

On Saturday, Minnesota men's basketball plays No. 1-ranked Nova Southeastern (2 p.m. CT, CBS) State of Minnesota, trying to become just the second program in Division II history to win two state basketball championships in the same season (Central Missouri, 1984).

