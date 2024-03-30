Sports
Minnesota State Womens Basketball Wins NCAA Division II National Championship – Minnesota State University
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Minnesota State University extended their win streak to 11 games and dominated No. 7 ranked Texas Woman's University 89-73 to win the 2023-24 NCAA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship on Friday night at the St. Joseph Civic Center. The title was the second in program history (2008-2009) and the first under 13e annual head coach Emily Thiesse.
For the third game in a row, sophomore Natalie Bremer (Lake City, Minn.) led Maverick's offense with 27 points. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament, totaling 70 points (23.3 ppg) in the Elite Eight with 17 rebounds and 11 steals. On Friday, Bremer went 9-17 from the field, including 3-4 from beyond the arc and 6-6 at the free throw line.
Senior first-team All-American Joey Batt (New Ulm, Minnesota) scored 10 points, seven steals and six assists and was also named to the All-Tournament Team.
Of Emily Russo out of the lineup, sophomore Ava Taurus (Waconia, Minnesota) stepped into a starting role in the championship game and finished with 13 points (6-12), with eight rebounds and a pair of steals. Senior Emily Herzberg (Melrose, Wis.) collected 12 points with five assists and five steals.
The Mavericks (32-5) forced 30 TWU turnovers and dished out 16 assists, shooting 41.4 percent (29-70) overall and 43.5 percent (21-28) from long range. Ashley Ingram led the Pioneers with a double-double of 24 points (9-18), 14 rebounds and seven assists.
Minnesota State did most of its damage in the first three quarters. Batt scored the first points of the game with a jumper in the paint. Then a pair of free throws from Herzberg gave the Mavericks their first lead at 4-2. They never looked back. Mackenzie SchweimBremer and Batt extended the advantage with consecutive triples for a 13-5 lead.
Bremer converted a steal and scored midway through the quarter and destination Bursch added a basket in transition before Texas Woman called a timeout trailing 17-5. Despite being limited by injuries throughout the tournament, Bursch managed to score nine points in the championship, with notable early contributions from both sides. Schweim's second 3-pointer helped the Mavericks maintain a double-digit lead through 10 minutes 26-13.
The Pioneers closed to a nine-point deficit with free throws, but Bursch countered with a 3-pointer as MSU forced a trio of TWU turnovers.
The Mavericks maintained command early in the second quarter. Bremer's left three gave the team its largest lead yet: 37-21. Herzig drove down the lane and committed a shooting foul with 1.6 seconds left and the Mavericks went into the locker room ahead 46-32.
A ferocious full-court press helped create 11 TWU turnovers in the first half and Minnesota State was careful with the basketball, giving up just two turnovers on offense. Bremer led the way with 16 points (6-12) over 20 minutes and Ava Steir added six rebounds as MSU shot 39 percent overall, including 6-13 from long range and 8-10 from the free-throw line.
Ashley Ingram went 5-11 from the field for 11 points for the Pioneers and TWU grabbed 21 boards compared to MSU's 20. Texas Woman's also shot 41.7 percent overall and went 1-3 from beyond the arc.
Herzberg drained her first three-point basket of the game to open the third quarter and added another from the top of the key for a 59-38 lead. Minnesota State continued to wreak havoc on defense, turning over the Pioneers ten more times in the third quarter.
Bremer got the fans out of their seats with a three-point swing in transition to give the Mavericks a 66-45 lead with three minutes to play in the third and MSU went on a 6-0 run in the final frame, leading by 24 points. (72-48).
Batt, a three-time NSIC Defensive Player of the Year, put away another steal and crossed the floor for two, a positive start for Minnesota State in the fourth quarter. Texas Woman's then rallied to cut the deficit to 10 with two minutes left in the game after holding the Mavericks without a field goal for more than six minutes.
To halt the late momentum, Herzig drained a three in the waning seconds of the shot clock to eliminate any chance of a Pioneer comeback.
“I just can't express how proud I am of this basketball team,” Thiesse said. “This leadership. I feel like I've had the easiest job in the world this year. I could sit in the background and watch this group take charge and set the tone. I could just keep talking about what this team has done.” Game after game they had the confidence. I am so grateful for the families, the alumni, the band, the community, our president, our athletic director. The amount of support this program has received, not just this year, but all of Minnesota State is a special place and I'm so happy that we can bring a championship back to the community.”
The Mavericks defeated their three top-25 Elite Eight opponents 252-229. Texas Woman's University (34-4) came into the game as the No. 2 seed looking for their first NCAA championship under head coach Beth Jillson (18).e season) after winning the Lone Star Conference title.
The Mavericks were seeded No. 5 and tied the season series with TWU after the Pioneers won the first nonconference game 76–71 on November 4 in Billings, Montana (Batt was absent from the lineup).
Minnesota State won its first Division II National Championship in 2009 under head coach Pam Gohl. MSU defeated Franklin Pierce 103-94 in the highest-scoring Division II title game in history. Thiesse's 2023-24 Mavericks tied Gohl's school record with 32 wins on Friday night.
The Mavericks were ranked 13th in the nation entering the Elite Eight and won a school-record 18 straight games during the regular season and ranked second in the nation in steals per game (17.1), heading into the conference's regular season and tournament titles. .
MSU went to the Elite Eight as one of three schools with representation from both men's and women's basketball teams (Gannon, Ferris State), becoming only the second school in Division II history to both go to the National Championship Game (Central Missouri, 1984) sent.
On Saturday, Minnesota men's basketball plays No. 1-ranked Nova Southeastern (2 p.m. CT, CBS) State of Minnesota, trying to become just the second program in Division II history to win two state basketball championships in the same season (Central Missouri, 1984).
Watch the press conference after the national championship
|
Sources
2/ https://msumavericks.com/news/2024/3/29/womens-basketball-minnesota-state-womens-basketball-wins-ncaa-division-ii-national-championship.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Minnesota State Womens Basketball Wins NCAA Division II National Championship – Minnesota State University
- Wolf Man release postponed to 2025 | Entertainment
- UT and Austin Parks and Recreation Partner for Eclipse Viewing Opportunities
- Navigating the technology tightrope in law: A blueprint for an AI-driven future
- Ryan Trares: anxiety and eggs
- Table tennis – WTT champions Incheon: Flix Lebrun and Simon Gauzy eliminated after their quarter-final defeat
- Were there real women of the road and did they disguise themselves as men?
- Navigating today's restaurant technology landscape
- Enten: Here's how many Bibles Trump needs to sell to match Biden's fundraising
- MGM Resorts CEO Hornbuckle meets with President Xi Jinping
- Trump called Rep. Tom Emmer a “RINO” and rejected his candidacy for Speaker of the House. Now the two have made amends
- “PM Modi sent Tamilisai as vaccine to defeat DMK virus in polls”: BJP CR Kesavan