Michigan stuns North Dakota with third-period barrage in regional semifinal

Dylan Duke leading the way offensively with a pair of goals, including his seventh match winner of the season.

Freshman Garrett Schifsky added two assists in addition to a team-high five shots on goal.

TJ Hughes scored the go-ahead goal and added an assist for a two-point performance.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Deputy Captain Dylan Duke scored a pair of goals to lead the 10th- and third-seeded University of Michigan ice hockey team past fifth-seeded, second-seeded University of North Dakota 4-3 in the 2024 NCAA Regional Semifinals on Friday evening (March 29) at Centene Family Ice Center.

The Fighting Hawks (26-12-2) entered the night with an unblemished 20-0 record this season when they led after two periods, but that statistic and their season came to an abrupt end at the hands of the Wolverines in the suburb of St. Louis. .

Plays near his hometown of O'Fallon, Missouri, veteran goaltender Jake Barczewski was greeted with a roar when his name was called during on-ice introductions. The veteran netminder made 24 saves to stop the Wolverines and come from behind for the NCAA Tournament victory.

Only two penalties were awarded all match, and both occurred in the first few minutes. North Dakota committed the first foul of the game at the 3:14 mark, an interference call in the neutral zone. Just over halfway through Michigan's only power play of the evening, Gavin Brindley was assessed a penalty of his own, this time for hooking, to end the lead.

Skating four players per squad, UND quickly took advantage of a defensive collapse by the Wolverines to score the first goal of the game and take a 1-0 lead at 4:46. Soon after, Michigan ended North Dakota's ensuing power play, and the teams would play 5×5 for the rest of the game.

Michigan (22-14-3) came out for the second period with the power that was missing in the opening frame. After having possession of the ball for more than a minute in the attacking zone, defender Steven Holtz funneled the puck into the net from the top of the zone. As the puck makes its way through the slot, Mark Estapa increased the momentum and shot on target. Despite Estapa's attempt being pushed towards the corner, Frank Nazar III was perfectly positioned near the goal line to deposit the rebound from under the left spot to make it 1-1 at 1:37.

Later in the middle period, North Dakota struck back at 8:18 to regain a 2–1 lead with a redirection goal from the top of the blue paint on a shot from the right point.

Michigan searched for an equalizer throughout the entire period of the long transition as the teams battled fiercely up and down the ice, but the Wolverines were unable to score a second goal before the buzzer sounded to end the second period.

For the second straight period, Michigan came out of the locker room on a tear in search of a score. This time it took just 50 seconds for the Wolverines to score a tying goal. Dylan Duke drove to the net before sending a switch to the netminder. Of Garrett Schifsky Pressure trickled the puck over the goal line with 19:10 left in regulation and Duke earned its 23rd goal of the campaign.

Michigan was unwilling to let go of the momentum, earning its first lead of the game less than two minutes later TJ Hughes banged a rebound into the back of the net to make it 3-2 at 2:23. Schifsky and Tyler Duke recorded the assists on Hughes' 19th goal of the season.

Building on the tilted ice, Michigan doubled its lead with its 30th shot of the night at 11:56 of the final frame after Schifsky stole the puck in the defensive zone by picking off a pass and immediately turning onto the ice with his linemates. Hughes collected the puck near the UM blue line and made a long pass down the ice Dylan Duke. The veteran skated into the net before forcing a shot to make it 4-2.

North Dakota cut the deficit in half with 5:28 left in regulation after another rebound goal was forced through traffic to make it 4-3 and set up for a high-stakes finish.

Late in the game, with Michigan clinging to a one-goal lead and the Wolverines sacrificing their bodies left and right to get into shooting lanes, a critical block by Tyler Duke stymied one of NoDak's best chances to tie the game with 1:15 remaining. When the final buzzer sounded, an excited group of Wolverines poured off the bench to celebrate the victory with their goaltender, Barczewski, the local product.

UM put the finishing touches on a hard-fought 4-3 victory by defeating North Dakota 30-27. The Wolverines also took a 32-29 lead into the faceoff thanks to contributions from every skater on the ice. Neither side converted on their only abbreviated power play, but Michigan's strong effort in the third period earned them a spot in Sunday's regional final.

The win puts Michigan on a collision course with top-ranked Michigan State, which eliminated Western Michigan University in overtime and won the first semifinal earlier in the day. For the first time in 343 all-time meetings between Mitten State's rivals, Michigan and MSU will face off in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday (March 31). Puck drop for the regional final is scheduled for 5:30 PM CT, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.