



Box score WACO, Texas The University of Cincinnati baseball team had 15 hits at Baylor on Friday, but ended up on the losing side after an 8-6 decision. UC trailed the entire game, but got a late spark from Jos Kross in the eighth inning. His one-out grand slam cut the deficit to two, 8-6, and gave the Bearcats (16-12, 4-4 Big 12) a much-needed lift. However, Cincinnati couldn't put together another point and finished the game at 8-6, setting up a rubber match on Saturday. Kross' home run was his 11e on the season, leaving him tied with Texas' Mac Belyeu for the Big 12 home run lead. UC's 15 hits are the most in a loss this season. Six different players had multi-hit efforts, led by Kerrington Cross And by Josh Hegemann performances with three hits. Kross, Lauden Brooks , Tommy O'Connor And Hunter Jessee all had two hits each. Jones and Hegemann also scored runs for Cincinnati, both with RBI singles. Three different pitchers saw time on the mound on Friday. Tommy Boba just made the start Carson Marsh And Joey Hurth made appearances out of the bullpen. Cincinnati and Baylor conclude their series Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. //HOW IT HAPPENED A three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning gave Baylor an early 3-0 lead. Cincinnati got one of those runs back in the top of the second inning on an RBI single from Alec Jones to make it 3-1. The Bears made it 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-run double, but UC quickly responded with a run in the top of the fifth. This time it was like that Jos Hegeman who erased the deficit by hitting a single to left field to score Kerrington Cross and set the score at 5-2. Baylor added runs in the fifth and seventh innings to increase the lead to 8-2. In the top of the eighth inning, Lauden Brooks , Tommy O'Connor and Cross recorded three consecutive singles to load the bases, and Jos Kross she fired with a grand slam. He lifted an 0-1 pitch over the left-center field fence to make it an 8-6 game. Unfortunately, that would be the last hit of the night for UC. The Bears retired the next five batters to tie the game and the series. //FOLLOW THE BEAR CATS Follow @GoBearcatsBASE on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates. REMARK:All dates and times are subject to change due to weather. All schedule changes will be announced on Twitter at@GoBearcatsBASE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobearcats.com/news/2024/3/29/baseball-bearcats-fall-to-bears-8-6.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos