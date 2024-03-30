Nicholas Pooran's cricket career almost ended at the age of 19 after a terrifying car accident | Cricket news

Nicholas Pooran was appointed as Lucknow Super Giants captain for the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Pooran, who walked out for the toss on Saturday, took over the reins of the side in place of KL Rahul, who was named in the XI.

“KL Rahul is playing like an impact player,” Pooran informed at the toss. The West Indian star said Rahul has been eased into his return after an injury that kept him out of action for two months. Rahul returns from a quadriceps injury. But he was part of the LSG team in the match against Rajasthan Royals last Sunday and scored a 44-ball 58.

FOLLOW: LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES

Pooran has had a remarkable cricketing journey so far. But his career almost ended when he was just 19 years old, when he was involved in a serious car accident ten years ago.

“I came home from training and riding. I was close to home and a car overtook another car, so I drove away. I hit a sand pile and then I got back on the road and was hit by another vehicle,” Pooran recalls ESPNCricinfo.

“I was knocked unconscious and couldn't remember what happened. I just woke up to the accident and thought, 'How did this happen?' I was shocked. I couldn't believe this was happening. I was taken into an ambulance, I couldn't move my legs. My left patellar tendon was torn and I had a broken right ankle. I couldn't straighten my leg. At first I didn't really know what was happening. I wasn't so sure. People kept saying to me, 'Wiggle your toes, wiggle your toes!' I knew I couldn't move my knee, so I knew something was definitely wrong.”

Pooran underwent two operations and it took many months before he was mobile again.

What Nicholas Pooran said to Rishabh Pant

Pooran revealed that he had spoken to Rishabh Pant after the Indian wicketkeeper's near-fatal car accident.

Obviously I talked to Rishabh. We both have a very good relationship. But there are times when you find yourself in a place where you are very depressed and frustrated because you want the healing process to happen as quickly as possible. But it is difficult,” Pooran had said last year.

Sometimes you don't see any progress. In life you want to see progress, you want it to happen as quickly as possible, but it doesn't happen all the time. It is quite a challenge, but you have to believe in yourself.”