Sports
An area for improvement for Alabama football and a possible solution
Scrimmages are difficult for coaches to judge. A great day for the offense means the defense was a step behind, or vice versa. Kalen DeBoer was in that spot Thursday at Alabama football.
With the knowledge of Bryant-Denny Stadium and the challenges of a new offense and defense for players to learn, things went well. The quarterbacks made good decisions. The energy was there. Still, DeBoer paused when asked about one area: How was pass protection going?
I think that was one area, and I think it's the match, right? I think we have a strong defense there, probably in that one area where we could have been a little bit better offensively. I think I looked at it defensively and we had a strong pass rush. Offensively, I think we played a great game. Those areas, both sides of the ball, have done very well, so I can't say it's a weakness at this point, but it's something we want to continue to work on.
While that's a good sign for UA's Bandits and Wolves or defensive ends and edge linebackers, it doesn't bode well for the inexperienced offensive tackle candidates and dual center contenders. Reporters were not allowed to watch the scrimmage and received no statistics.
Alabama's first-team defense was likely led by Keanu Koht and Quandarrius Robinson at the edge positions and Jah-Marien Latham, Tim Keenan III and Tim Smith inside. At tackles, Alabama goes with Elijah Pritchett and Wilkin Formby. Parker Brailsford and James Brockermeyer battle in the middle. Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts are the only returning starters at the guard spots.
There may be a clear experience gap on paper compared to experience at other positions in the offense. While more reps and spring practices could change that, the return of a former freshman tackle could answer an important question. But for now, Alabama emphasized competition this week, and nowhere is that more evident than on the offensive line.
Those kids are young, talented, hungry and well-coached. I think (Chris) Kap(ilovic) is doing a phenomenal job. He's an excellent coach and he's fortunate to be our offensive line coach and he pours himself into those kids, offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said earlier this week. They have responded and I see improvement every day. Physicality, toughness, effort. I think we all recognize the importance of the offensive line in this league. We weren't where we should be, but those kids are making progress. … Were promoting competition.
Luckily for Alabama, a solution could come in a familiar face. Kadyn Proctor, an All-Southeastern Conference freshman left tackle, announced a return to the Crimson Tide last week after a stint at home state Iowa. The earliest he can transfer is April 15, when the post-spring transfer portal reopens.
He would enter to protect Jalen Milroe's blind spot, a position in 2023. Proctor even pulled out of a Rose Bowl appearance with a torn ligament in his ankle. But for now, UA looks to build on their first scrimmage with the current roster and options on the offensive line.
I like the lessons that come from a scrimmage like this where the guys are playing hard, it's pretty clean, not really a lot of missed assignments. For me, that's how I look at it. If we can learn it from the tape and talk about timing and execution and not just, Hey, this is the route you should run. Or: Hey, this is the messaging that should be there, DeBoer said. The boys came first and now we can really continue to teach technique and build the confidence needed to be elite in both attack and defence.
Nick Alvarez is a reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @nick_a_alvarez or email him [email protected].
