UMaine hockey has many positives for the future

It was a frustrating end to a memorable season.

The University of Maine men's hockey team reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2011-12 season, just two years after winning just seven games.

The Black Bears' record of 23-12-2 was the program's best since the 2005-06 team went 28-12-2.

But Thursday night's 3-1 loss to Cornellin in the NCAA Springfield regional tournament was a game the Black Bears could have won and probably should have won.

Just 55 seconds after taking a 1-0 lead on Harrison Scott's 15th goal of the season, the Black Bears embarked on a five-minute power play with a golden opportunity to extend the lead and gain a strong foothold in the match.

But they failed to convert and had just five shots on target, although two of those were quick chances from Scott that were saved by Cornell goalkeeper Ian Shane.

UMaine's inability to convert proved costly. It was a game changer.

If we had gone up 2-0 or 3-0 it would have been a different story. But we didn't, UMaine head coach Ben Barr said.

UMaine outscored Cornell 32-18 and did a good job defensively against the Cornell forecheck, keeping the Big Red inside the perimeter for the most part so they couldn't take full advantage of their significant size advantage.

Cornell had 10 players who were at least 6 feet tall, compared to UMaine's three.

But UMaine's turnover led to Cornell's three goals. Cornell was opportunistic.

As Barr said after the game, his team didn't turn the puck over much, but when it did, it went into the back of the net.

Senior goaltender Victor Ostman, filling in for the ailing Albin Boija, had a respectable performance, as did Boija in the Black Bears' previous game, a 4-1 loss to Boston University in UMaine's first Hockey East semifinal since 2011-12 .

Boija and Ostman each made a number of high-quality saves.

But the opposing goaltenders, BU's Mathieu Caron and Cornell's Shane, were both better than UMaine's two goaltenders that night.

All six goals allowed by Ostman and Boija BU's fourth goal (an empty-netter) were on first shots.

And they weren't from breakaways or two-on-ones.

They were all quality chances from the slot that beat them cleanly.

None of them were soft goals and it wasn't a mistake, but in play-off games goalkeepers have to make big saves in critical situations like Caron and Shane.

That said, the goalkeepers certainly can't be blamed for the losses.

Teams simply won't win many hockey games by scoring just one goal.

The dynamic All-Hockey East Nadeau brothers, Bradly and Josh, were the difference makers for the program. The freshmen were the main reason this team went from a mid-pack 15-win Hockey East team to a third-place Hockey East team and NCAA Tournament representative.

They were the team's two top scorers as Bradly finished with 19 goals and 27 assists and Josh had 18 and 27.

But Scott was the only other Black Bear to score more than nine goals.

So the opponents' main emphasis was on shutting down the Nadeaus, and that's what BU and Cornell did.

They did not score a goal in either match. Bradly had an assist against BU, but that was it.

UMaine leaned heavily on the Nadeaus.

When at least one of them scored a goal, UMaine was 19-3-2. When neither scored, the Black Bears were up 4-9.

That tells you they need to develop more scoring depth.

UMaine finished 17th out of 64 Division I schools in scoring (3.22) and was also 17th in defense, allowing 2.54 goals per game.

All are eligible to return except college lefty Ben Poisson, who had six goals and nine assists and finished his career with 31 goals and 41 assists in 155 career games.

The big question marks are center Lynden Breen, who eclipsed the 100-point mark for his career (42 & 60 in 122 games), and righty Donavan Houle (28 & 36 in 120 games).

They are seniors who can return or decide to start their professional career.

Breen, who had 9 and 21 this season, and Houle, who had 9 and 15, are exceptional, hard-working three-zone players who could have big seasons next year.

Breen scored 21 goals a year ago and could return to that level next year.

He is also a valuable co-captain and leader.

Bentley University transfer Scott was a revelation, finishing with twelve assists and fifteen goals. The junior had a game-high eight shots on goal against Cornell, four more than the next highest on either team.

His line with sophomore lefties Thomas Freel (6 and 16) and Houle was UMaine's most consistent in all three zones.

Freshman Sully Scholle was a late addition to the program last summer and the right winger was quite the find, with seven goals and four assists in 33 games.

Even though he is a first-round draft pick of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, expect Bradly Nadeau to return next season along with his older brother.

They need to become physically stronger to improve their games, especially in the forecheck area.

That will make their transition to professional hockey much smoother.

Furthermore, they are both fierce competitors and tireless employees who have some unfinished business at UMaine.

The losses to BU and Cornell totaled a minus-seven in plus-minus.

Players receive a plus-one while on the ice if their team scores an even-strength or shorthanded goal, and they receive a minus-one if the opponent scores one.

That will not sit well with them, and they will want to do penance.

Junior center Nolan Renwick, the Black Bears' tallest forward at 6-foot-1 and one of only three who are over 6-1, had an injury-marred season, finishing with just two goals in 25 games. going with nine assists. He had four assists in his last four games while centering a line for the Nadeaus.

But he will be relied on for much more goal production next season.

Although turnovers by freshman Anthony Calafiore (2 & 2) and sophomore Parker Lindauer (1 & 1) led directly to goals by BU and Cornell, both respectfully provided some useful force on the fourth line around junior center Cole Hanson, who had 4 & 4. Felix Trudeau (3 & 2), Nicholas Niemo (2 & 2) and Reid Pabich (1 & 4) also got some playing time up front.

UMaine needs to bring in at least one or two big forwards with a scoring touch to add that element to their game. 6-foot-4 Aidan Carney, who was an effective role player on the fourth line a year ago, could help after missing this season due to back problems.

The youthful defense corps will be formidable led by junior co-captain David Breazeale (2 goals, 7 assists). He is the only defenseman who is not a sophomore or freshman.

Sophomores Brandon Chabrier (6 and 16) and Brandon Holt (4 and 11) were the top point getters along the blue line, and fellow sophomores Grayson Arnott (2 and 3) and Luke Antonacci (0 and 5) were steady defenders with 6-foot- 5 freshman Liam Lesakowski (0 & 2) is a nice find as is the other regular.

Fellow freshmen Ryan Hopkins (1 & 2), Bodie Nobes and Jack Dalton saw valuable playing time.

While the blue line corps is undersized, with the 6-4 Breazeale and Lesakowski being the only defensemen taller than 6-foot-1, it compensates nicely with its mobility. They can all independently skate the puck out of the defensive zone.

UMaine could use a top offensive defenseman.

Boija has been a very pleasant surprise in goal, starting the previous nine games and twelve of the thirteen before falling ill on Thursday. He finished with a 10-6-1 record, a 2.01 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Ostman (13-6-1, 2.80, .892) and fellow senior Connor Androlewicz could also return, and Patriks Berzins will fill in after playing in the United States Hockey League.

It's great to see how far we've come in two years, and I'm proud of what we've done this year, Breazeale said. We have to continue to grow our culture and we were excited to take the next step, which is getting out of the first round (of the NCAA Tournament). We want to continue to grow this program and take it to a national championship.

Barr sees work ahead.

These guys have worked extremely hard to put the program back on the map. I'm very proud of them. “We have to get better individually and get deeper as a team, and I have to become a better coach,” Barr said.

There are many positive developments moving forward.

The electric game day atmosphere in the Alfond Arena is back. UMaine went 13-2-2 at home, where 11 sold out and more than 97 percent of the seats were filled.

And $45 million in renovations to Alfond Arena courtesy of the Harold Alfond Foundations. $170 million in donations to upgrade all campus athletics facilities will certainly help with recruiting, player development and the game day experience for fans.

The late legendary UMaine hockey coach Shawn Walsh took his third UMaine team (1986-87) to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, and the following year's team went to the Frozen Four.

That would be a nice blueprint to follow.

