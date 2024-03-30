Sharath Kamal, an 'unremarkable sportsman', becomes flag bearer of the Olympics: TN body





The Tamil Nadu's Athletics Association has questioned the IOA's decision to appoint star table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal as India's flag-bearer for the upcoming Paris Olympics, calling him an “unremarkable sportsman” and demanding that javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra would get honor. However, an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) source told PTI that making Chopra as the flag bearer for the opening ceremony would have been “a sheer waste of crucial last-minute preparation time” for the superstar javelin thrower as his event was held towards the end of the month starts. the Games from July 16 to August 11. read more Legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had also reportedly expressed her displeasure over Olympic and world javelin throw champion Chopra not being made the flag bearer. A joint statement by TNAA president WI Davaram and secretary C Latha on Friday said the IOA's decision had sent “shock waves” across the country. “The appointment of TT player Sharath Kamal as the flag bearer of the Indian Olympic contingent has sent shockwaves across the country. It is not just the athletes, but everyone who follows the sport, is aggrieved by the injustice of appointing Neeraj Chopra, the only Indian athlete, should not be taken into account.” gold medalist in athletics during the 130-year history of the Olympic Games. “Besides being the current Olympian and world champion, he has also been selected to defend his title at the upcoming Olympic Games. I can't imagine him (Chopra) being part of the national team led by an unremarkable sportsman Sharath Kamal .” The TNAA officials also questioned the IOA's logic in announcing the flag bearer's name so early. “What is the haste in announcing the flag bearer and what is the reason for omitting the world and Olympic champions? The IOA should explain the unnecessary haste in announcing the flag bearer's name.” Chopra's event at the Olympics starts on August 6 (qualifying round), while the opening ceremony is scheduled for July 26. If he becomes flag bearer, Chopra will have to be in Paris by July 25 and then return to his training. base after the opening ceremony. According to the rules of the Paris Olympic Games, no athlete is allowed to enter the Games Village seven days before his or her event. “So either Chopra will have to return to his training base after the opening ceremony or stay out in Paris in a hotel as he will not be able to enter the Games Village for seven days ahead of his event,” an IOA source told PTI on condition of anonymity. “We took all these factors into account and felt it would be a sheer waste of crucial last-minute preparation time for Chopra, from whom the entire country is expecting a gold medal. “Why should we take the risk,” he added. Published by: Kingshuk Kusari Published on: March 30, 2024

