Three key Georgia football observations from Kirby Smart participating in the spring scrimmage





ATHENS Georgia coach Kirby Smart is embracing the spring football process, challenging his players and watching them grow. The 2024 version of the Bulldogs is still coming together with Mike Bobo building an offense around quarterback Carson Beck, and Glenn Schumann tightening up the defense. RELATED: A year later, Georgia is still looking for a crucial position Georgia will compete on Saturday, so with that in mind, here are three takeaways from Kirby Smart early this spring: Guidance from Trevor Etienne Smart is confident in his judgment and loyal to his players, and that was evident after Trevor Etienne's well-documented off-field incident. Etienne is a home run hitter in the backfield, perhaps the most valuable explosive offensive weapon, and a potential 1,000-yard rusher. I think he's a great kid and a great person, (and) we've gotten to know his family, Smart said. He likes to be coached, and he's a smart kid. We push him hard and he really likes the competition. Transfers in progress It's inevitable that Georgia will lose more quality players after spring drills, with older reserves likely getting paid opportunities to start elsewhere. RELATED: Former Georgia players will have immediate impact on other programs in 2024 The Bulldogs could also add in the spring transfer window (April 15-30), with Smart focused on building a championship roster. The most important thing is that the best players are not going anywhere. Still, it's clear that Georgia's head coach knows the conversations are happening. I don't have a wiretap on anyone's phone, I don't have a wire, I'm not the FBI, I don't know, Smart said, referring to widespread tampering in sports. All I can tell you is that when kids come to me, they have a plan. They either pre-planned something or something happened. It really is almost impossible to navigate, monitor or control. I'll be honest, I don't get lost in it because the kids who stay will be the ones we coach. Oscar Delp leadership Georgia has a leadership vacuum to fill, along with some big shoes to fill at the tight end position with the departure of Brock Bowers. Oscar Delp steps up and should provide quality leadership on offense and a capable dual-threat tight end that will allow UGA to run versatile sets with two tight ends. Oscar is really physical, (and) he does things his way, Smart said. He's not Brock, he's not trying to be Brock, he's a quiet leader, similar to Brock, but he's really physical. He is tough. He knows the work ethic it takes. The man has been taking a lot of reps since he got here. He has been durable. He does a good job as a leader in that room, as does (Lawson) Luckie.

