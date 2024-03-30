TNAA calls Sharath Kamal 'unremarkable sportsman' for role as Olympic flag bearer; 'Disrespectful' letter sparks controversy

The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) decision to appoint table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal as the flag-bearer for the upcoming Paris Olympics has sparked a controversy. On Saturday, the call drew criticism from the Tamil Nadu's Athletics Association (TNAA) as it expressed dissatisfaction in quite strong terms, labeling Kamal as an “unremarkable sportsman” and calling for the honor to be given top javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. File photo of Achanta Sharath Kamal from India. (Getty Images)

An IOA source reports this PTI The decision to appoint Kamal as flag bearer was strategic, with the aim of maximizing last-minute preparation time for Neeraj, whose event begins towards the end of the Olympics.

Hindustan Times – Your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Although Chopra's fame as an Olympic and world champion javelin thrower makes him a strong candidate for the role, the IOA claims that appointing him as flag bearer would divert his attention from crucial preparations, potentially jeopardizing his performance in the competition.

This rationale is met with skepticism from the TNAA, which believes that the symbolic significance of the standard-bearer role should not be overlooked.

“The appointment of TT player Sharath Kamal as the flag bearer of the Indian Olympic contingent has sent shockwaves across the country. It is not just the athletes, but everyone who follows the sport, is aggrieved by the injustice of appointing Neeraj Chopra, the only Indian athlete, should not be taken into account.” gold medalist in athletics during the 130-year history of the Olympic Games.

In addition to being the current Olympian and world champion, he has also been selected to defend his title at the upcoming Olympic Games. I cannot imagine him (Chopra) being part of the national team led by an unremarkable sportsman Sharath Kamal, the TNAA statement said.

The TNAA officials also questioned the IOA's logic in announcing the flag bearer's name so early.

What is the rush to announce the standard bearer and what is the reason for omitting the world and Olympic champion. The IOA should explain the unnecessary haste in announcing the flag bearer's name.

Rasquinha criticizes TNAA

The TNAA's statement drew criticism from India's former hockey player and Olympian Viren Rasquinha, who lashed out at the association for her choice of words towards Sharath Kamal, a table tennis great from the country.

Very poor choice of words in this letter from TNAA. You might have a point when you say Neeraj Chopra should be the flag bearer in Paris, but you can't be disrespectful to Sharath, who has won multiple CWG & AG medals for . Sharath did not ask to be a flag bearer, Rasquinha wrote.

Chopra's event at the Olympics starts on August 6 (qualifying round), while the opening ceremony is scheduled for July 26. If he becomes flag bearer, Chopra will have to be in Paris by July 25 and then return to his training. base after the opening ceremony.

According to the rules of the Paris Olympic Games, no athlete is allowed to enter the Games Village seven days before his or her event.

“So either Chopra will have to return to his training base after the opening ceremony or stay out in Paris in a hotel as he will not be able to enter the Games Village for seven days ahead of his event,” an IOA source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

“We took all these factors into account and felt it would be a sheer waste of crucial last-minute preparation time for Chopra, from whom the entire country is expecting a gold medal.

“Why should we take the risk,” he added.