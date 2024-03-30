



CLAREMONT and OCEANSIDE, California – No. 13 Gustavus men's tennis ended its spring break Thursday and Friday with three wins. The Gusties defeated No. 32 George Fox 8-1 on Thursday and claimed an 8-1 victory over Pomona-Pitzer and 6-1 over Saint Katherine on Friday. The Gusties, now 14-6 overall, also posted a 4-3 scrimmage victory over Irvine Valley (JUCO) on Thursday. After defeating George Fox 4-3 at the Stag-Hen Invitation on March 15, the Gusties posted a more convincing victory over the Bruins on Thursday, winning doubles and dropping just one singles match. Marco Siviero And Jos Christensen started with an 8-4 win at No. 2 doubles, followed by 8-5 wins at both first and third spots. Siviero, Christensen and Jac Bergmeyer all won their singles matches in straight sets, while Gage Gohl And Dominik Knutson won in their third sets. The Gusties also recently claimed a 6-1 win over Pomona-Pitzer on March 16 at the Stag-Hen Invitation and followed it up with another win over the Sagehens on Friday. The top team of Gohl and Tyler Haddorff as well as the number 3 duo of Caleb Fridinger and Knutson, won 8-3. Siviero and Chistensen won 8-4 at number 2. In singles, Christensen and Gohl won in straight sets, while the other four went to a tiebreak. At No. 1, Siviero erased a 6-3 defeat in the first set to win the next two 6-4, 6-4. Knutson won in fifth place 6-3, 5-7, 10-8, and Bergmeyer won in sixth place 6-0, 5-7,6-1. The Gusties' second team ended the week with a 6-1 win over NAIASaint Katherine. Gustavus swept the doubles for the singles point and won all but one singles match. Mhwandagara year And Lucas Fridinger teamed up for a win over No. 1 doubles and then both won their singles matches in the top two seeds. Ali Derbani And Odin Fouchier recorded a similar result with a win at No. 3 doubles and then claimed wins at the last two singles positions. Oscar Wikstrom earned the other singles victory at No. 3, erasing a first-set loss to win 6-2, 10-3. Gustavus will next face regional rival Chicago, ranked No. 8 in Division III, in Wisconsin on Saturday, April 6, while a split team will travel to Saint John's the same day. Read the full article

