2024 News Tribune All-Area Girls Hockey Team – Duluth News Tribune





For much of the girls hockey season, it seemed like a new champion would be crowned in Section 7A this season. Duluth Marshall, with a roster of just fourteen players this season, appeared to be on the verge of eliminating three-time defending champion Proctor-Hermantown. Hilltoppers senior Ilsa Lindaman did her part with a school-record 86 points and was one of five finalists for Ms. Hockey, but eventually the Mirage's depth shone through, first with a dirty goal as overtime expired in their regular season. game with Marshall and a month later a 4-0 shutout in the section championship game. Lindaman has proven herself to be one of the best players the region has ever produced and is the back-to-back All-Area Player of the Year. Marshall had four players on the team this season, including defensemen Sarah Stauber and Avery Lian and goaltender Ray Anderson. The Mirage pushed eventual state champion Warroad to overtime before falling in the Class A quarterfinals and added three players to the All-Area team. Forward Izy Fairchild made her second appearance on the All-Area team, as did teammates Jane Eckstrom, who scored the game-winner against the Hilltoppers in the regular season, and defenseman Katie Sandelin. Other members of the team include Minnesota State's Mercury Bischoff of Grand Rapids/Greenway, goaltender Mallory Hartl of Moose Lake Area and Duluth Northern Stars forward Grace Karakas. Ilsa Lindaman

Duluth Marshall

Senior forward Ilsa Lindaman of Duluth Marshall Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune Lindaman surpassed her school record of 46 goals and 76 points from last season with 57 goals and 86 points overall to lead the Hilltoppers to the Section 7A finals and the best season in program history, according to head coach Callie Hoff.

The Hilltoppers forward played a bigger role this season on a team with just 14 players on the roster and is the back-to-back News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year winner.

The St. Thomas recruit was also one of five Minnesota Ms. Hockey finalists and earned All-State and All-Lake Superior Conference first-team honors. Izy Fairchild

Proctor/Hermantown

Senior forward Izy Fairchild of Proctor/Hermantown Contributed / Shawna Jokinen Fairchild led the team in goals (25) and assists (24) in the Mirages' run to a fourth straight Section 7A title.

Fairchild, a second-team All-Lake Superior Conference selection and a Bemidji State recruit, had an assist on Taylee Manion's game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation in the Class A quarterfinal against eventual state champion Warroad . Autumn Cooper

Superior

Senior forward Superior's Autumn Cooper Jed Carlson/File/Duluth Media Group Cooper's 67 points were second in the area, behind only All-Area Player of the Year Ilsa Lindaman as she led the Spartans to the sectional final.

Cooper, a Bemidji State recruit and a first-team All-Lake Superior Conference selection, was named Wisconsin Ms. after the season. Hockey. Sara Stauber

Duluth Marshall

Second defender Sarah Stauber of Duluth Marshall Contributed / Kim Kosmatka Stauber's 28 assists were second for the Hilltoppers this season, trailing only All-Area Player of the Year Ilsa Lindaman.

The sophomore, a second-team All-Lake Superior Conference selection, was part of a Hilltoppers defense that allowed just 1.59 goals per game and killed nearly 90% of its penalties. Katie Sandelin

Proctor/Hermantown

Senior defender Proctor/Hermantown's Katie Sandelin Contributed / Shawna Jokinen A first-team All-Lake Superior Conference selection, Sandelin was part of a Mirage defense that allowed just 2.23 goals per game and killed more than 91 percent of its penalties.

Sandelin led a Mirage defense that held eventual state champion Warroad to just one regulation goal in the Class A quarterfinals. Mallory Hartl

Moose Lake area

Junior goalkeeper Mallory Hartl of Moose Lake Area Contributed / Reilly Fawcett The Rebels netminder has been phenomenal for us all year with a .946 save percentage and 1.55 goals against average, according to coach Reilly Fawcett.

Hartl started all 27 games for the Rebels, including a 4-0 shutout of high-scoring Duluth Marshall in which she stopped 52 shots. Mercury Bischoff

Grand Rapids/Greenway

Junior forward Mercury Bischoff of Grand Rapids/Greenway Contributed A first-team All-Lake Superior Conference selection, Bischoff finished the season with team highs in goals (39) and points (61) for the Lightning.

Bischoff, a Mankato recruit out of Minnesota State, led the Lightning to a berth in the Section 7AA championship game against Andover. Jane Eckstrom

Proctor/Hermantown

Junior forward Jane Eckstrom of Proctor/Hermantown Contributed / Shawna Jokinen Eckstrom emerged as a legitimate scoring threat for the Mirage, finishing second on the team in goals (13) and assists (22).

The junior scored perhaps the most memorable goal of the season when she put the puck in the net with less than a second remaining in a win over Duluth Marshall on Jan. 23. Grace Karakas

Duluth Northern Stars

Senior forward Grace Karakas of Duluth Northern Stars Contributed Karakas finished with a team-high 20 goals, including four game winners, and was an All-Lake Superior Conference honorable mention.

Karakas and the Northern Stars finished with just nine wins, but played perhaps the toughest schedule in Minnesota. Allie LeClaire

Grand Rapids/Greenway

Senior defender Allie LeClaire of Grand Rapids/Greenway Contributed LeClaire led a Lightning defense that allowed 2.68 goals per game and limited opponents to just 22 shots per game.

LeClaire's 22 points were the most for a Lightning defenseman and earned her a first-team All-Lake Superior Conference nod. Avery Lian

Duluth Marshall

Junior defender Avery Lian of Duluth Marshall Contributed / Kim Kosmatka Lian's 13 goals were the most among Hilltoppers defensemen in 2023-24 and earned her a second-team All-Lake Superior Conference selection.

Along with Sarah Stauber, Lian led a defense that allowed just 1.59 goals per game and limited opponents to just 25 shots per game. Ray Anderson

Duluth Marshall

Junior goalkeeper Ray Anderson of Duluth Marshall Contributed / Kim Kosmatka Anderson started all 27 games for the Hilltoppers and had a .939 save percentage and a 1.50 goals against average.

Anderson, a second-team All-Lake Superior Conference selection, had six shutouts for Marshall this season.

