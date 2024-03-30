Challenge League groups announced for 2024-2026 cycle





The ICC has revealed the division of teams into two groups for the 2024-2026 edition of the Cricket World Cup Challenge League. The second edition of the tournament will feature two groups of six teams, in the same format as the 2019-22 cycle, with each team playing 15 List A matches across three single-venue annual round-robin tournaments. Team changes There has been significant attrition among the teams participating in the first and second cycles of the tournament. At the top end, Canada secured promotion to Cricket World Cup League 2, with Papua New Guinea relegated to take their place in the Challenge League. More roster changes came during the recently concluded Challenge League Playoff. Here, three of the teams competing in the 2019-2022 cycle failed to retain their places on the Cricket World Cup ladder: Bermuda, Malaysia and Vanuatu. In their place, Bahrain, Kuwait and Tanzania were promoted to the Challenge League. Italy was the only team to recover from the Challenge League Playoff after relegation at the end of the 2019/22 season. Grouping and sowing The twelve teams are again divided into two groups of six. In Group A, Denmark, Jersey, Kenya, Kuwait, Papua New Guinea and Qatar will each compete in fifteen matches. Meanwhile, Group B consists of Bahrain, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, Tanzania and Uganda. Qualification for the tournament was not determined based on the final position in the previous cycle, with both teams relegated from the World Cup Qualifier Playoff in Group A, and three of the four promoted teams from the Challenge League Playoff in Group B. Instead of which, T20I rankings appear to have been used to determine seeding for a 50-over tournament. Here they are.

It appears this was done on a snake draw based on the T20I rankings at a recent date, rather than on the basis of qualification.

Both relegants from the Qualifier Playoff in Group A, three of the four promoted candidates from the Challenge Playoff in Group B. pic.twitter.com/vMgNVFLNRF Bertus de Jong (@BdJcricket) March 28, 2024 Venues and dates for each leg of the tournament have not been announced by the ICC at this stage, although one leg from each group is expected to take place in 2024, 2025 and 2026. Changes to the ladder In addition to shuffling the participating teams, an additional promotion spot is available in each group for the 2024-2026 cycle. The top two teams in each group will advance to the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff, with that tournament expanding to eight teams. It is not yet clear whether the runners-up in each group will be eligible for promotion to ODI status for the next cycle. You're reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision to make cricket a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire passion to grow the game. Make sure you check outour homepagefor all the latest news, pleasesubscribefor regular updates, and follow ECTweet,Facebook,LinkedInAndYouTube. Don't know where to start? Check out ourlist of features,country profilesAndsubscribe to our podcast.Support us from US$2 per month and receive exclusive benefits through aEC patron.

