Spartans put on hockey skates… Hardly

It was another close game for the MSU men's hockey team as they opened their NCAA Tournament appearance with a performance that left a lot to be desired, but also showed that this team is never out. That said, this team was nearly eliminated (by inches apart) on Friday night. It took a strong charge in the third period, and admittedly a bit of luck, for the Spartans to come back from a two-goal deficit against the Western Michigan Broncos to force overtime. There, for the second time in less than a week, an unlikely hero emerged to give MSU a 5-4 win in the extra session.

MSU came out as the better team in this one, getting shots and opportunities early against Western Michigan. However, the Broncos struck first, scoring a goal at 7:30 into the match. That would be the only goal in the first period.

The second period gave the scorer much more work. Michigan State got the equalizer five minutes later when Daniel Russell took a cross-ice pass coming out of the defensive zone and broke in unchallenged on the right sideline before slipping a five-hole wrister. Five minutes later, David Gucciardi put the Spartans ahead with a slap shot from the top of the circle right after a face-off win. Between those two goals, Western almost had an own goal when a wrister rubbed under goalkeeper Trey Augustijn's armpit and ended up in the crease. Luckily for the Green and White, he sensed it and fell back for the cover-up before any Broncos could get to it.

MSU didn't hold the lead for long, however, and the Broncos went on a rampage that sent Spartan Nation into a frenzy. WMU scored the tying goal with just over seven minutes left in the middle period, a power play goal. Less than two minutes later they regained the lead, and about 90 seconds after that they added some separation. The three goals in about three and a half minutes were the result of an unfortunate deflection of a skate in front of the MSU net, a turnover in the neutral zone, and a display of Augustine's look on a shot from just inside the blue line, respectively . The Broncos took a 4-2 lead into the second intermission.

It took Michigan State almost half of the third period to pull away in this period, although each team had some close goals before that point. It was MSU captain, Nash Nienhuis, who would score the goal by picking up a loose puck at the top of the circle and placing it in the corner of the net above the goalie's glove. The Spartans had life.

Over the next ten minutes, WMU looked like the better team and had more scoring opportunities as they tried to finish the game. But Trey Augustine, the 18-year-old already drafted by the Detroit Red Wings, stepped up again and again to keep his team in it. Finally, with just under a minute left, Artyom Levshunov, another Spartan who will soon play in the NHL, grabbed the puck and began moving it to the right wing. In a bit of obliviousness, three Broncos defenders moved with him as he moved him into the offensive zone and toward the right corner. With only the slightest lead on the procession, he slid the puck past his three pursuers into the low slot on the stick of his teammate, Karsen Dorwart, who was completely left alone once he reached the middle of the ice. Unchallenged, Dorwart easily put the puck in the back of the net before the Broncos goalie could scramble back over his goal. And just like that, MSU had pulled away to tie the game.

The action went back and forth in overtime, though most shots seemed to miss the target and hit the boards instead. Finally, nearly nine minutes later, Spartan Jeremy Davidson took the puck down the right wing, skated to the goal line and sent a wrister toward the goal. The Broncos goalkeeper followed him and moved to the right. But the shot deflected off the stick of the Broncos defenders and went to the left goalie, just inside the post and into the goal, giving MSU the 5-4 victory in overtime.

For the game, Western Michigan had more shots on goal, 38-32. Trey Augustine made some great saves to prevent WMU from scoring more goals. With the win, and with the outcome of the second game Friday in Maryland Heights, Missouri, Michigan State will face off in the regional final on Sunday, with the winner advancing to the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minnesota. This will be the sixth game between the state foes this season. MSU won the regular season series three games to one and also beat you in last weekend's Big Ten Championship, also a 5-4 overtime game. Here's hoping MSU can win this next game more comfortably.