Sports
Rowing competes at Sunshine Invitational
SARASOTA, Fla. The Old Dominion Women's Rowing team competed at the Sunshine Invitational in Sarasota, Florida on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30.
On Friday, the Monarchs competed in three races, the varsity 4, the first varsity 8 and the second varsity 8. The varsity 4 team consisted ofAlexis Durand, Emma Spinelli, Kaila Smith, Catherine Wilson and Ellie Gortz was the helmsman. The team finished seventh out of eight teams with a time of 8:21.03.
The second varsity 8 was next to be seen Jinjoo Noh, Olivia Kruse, Kendall Freeman, Gillian Battersby, Beka Kimman, Sophie ShermanNikki DiBacco, Lilly Baumannand Savannah Hartlove as helmsman. The team finished eighth with a time of 7:43.95.
The final race on Friday was the first varsity 8 represented by Lucy BrennanSydney Blackburn, Sofia Bespalova, Nicole KnightJo Copeland, Maddie Enns, Helen Schuette, Callie Crook and Libby Guindon was the helmsman. The team placed sixth out of eight teams with a time of 7:29.62.
“All of our boats had their best stretches so far this year, which tells us we are still finding speed. I think the crews should have more balance in the races,” said head coach Brian Conley.
“The Varsity 4+ started the day ahead of us and had a good start that put them right in the mix, then it was a battle with Louisville for the rest of the course. It was great to see this crew gain valuable racing experience and gained confidence from the opportunity to go through the race with them.”
“The 2V8+ had their best stretch of the year. They were able to hold the pack for the first 750 meters, but found the field pulling away from them in the second half of the race,” said Conley.
“The Varsity 8+ had the most mature race of our team. They came off the line and kept in touch with Kansas throughout the race. Because they raced with confidence and stayed internal to move the boat, they were able to move through UMass in the 3rd 500 meters. It's really hard to walk through a boat once they get to the top so it was great to see that. The racing tomorrow will be great as it should be more exciting as finals always bring a new level of racing bring over. “
On Saturday, the Monarchs competed in the varsity 4 race, the first varsity 8 and the second varsity 8 races.
The first varsity 8 team started the day with a sixth-place finish out of eight teams with a time of 6:55.10. The second varsity 8 team followed closely behind in seventh place with a time of 7:18.66 and the varsity 4 finished the day ahead of the Monarchs in sixth with a time of 7:41.59.
“The varsity 8 went out and got into another battle with UMass and came up just behind them. The 2V8 learned a lot from one race to the next. While the result wasn't exactly what we wanted, I think the We learned more about racing on the run to the final than anything else and that will pay off for the 2V8+ later in the season,” said Brian Conley.
“The Varsity 4+ had the most exciting finish of the day. They raced very internally for the first half and then made a hard charge in the last 500 meters of the race to push through Louisville. It was great to see such a young boat to see them racing as maturely as they are.”
Overall, the team learned a lot about what racing requires and how you can't always stick to the script if you want to win. We still have a lot of work to do, but I was happy to see what we were up against. our American Conference competitors and future Big 12 competitors. It was a great weekend to be a Monarch!”
ODU is back in action from Friday, April 5 through Saturday, April 8 at the San Diego Crew Classic in San Diego, California.
