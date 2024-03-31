Women's lacrosse cruise to 16-6 win over La Salle





Next game: at Towson 3-4-2024 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON April 3 (Wed) / 4:00 PM bee Towson History PHILADELPHIA The Saint Joseph's women's lacrosse team scored early and often en route to a dominant 16-6 victory over La Salle on Saturday afternoon at Sweeney Field. 10 of the Hawks' 16 goals came in the first quarter, as St. Joe's opened with a 14-0 total and moved to 6-5 (3-2 A-10) on the season. La Salle falls to 2-8 (0-5 A-10) this year. HOW IT HAPPENED After both teams traded early possessions without success, the Hawks got on the board Sarah Groark after the junior weaved his way to find the back of the net.

Alexa Capozzoli scored three of the next four goals for the Hawks, Kate Fuhrman And Maddie Yoder earning assists to give the Hawks a 5-0 lead after nine minutes. Emma O'Neill also became involved in the action for her 11 e goal of the season.

scored three of the next four goals for the Hawks, And earning assists to give the Hawks a 5-0 lead after nine minutes. also became involved in the action for her 11 goal of the season. The momentum continued to build, Fuhrman getting in on the score and starting a four-goal burst within 2:15 to increase the lead to 9-0.

Bonnie Yu scored her first of the match in the period, giving her 100 e career point. Yoder got her first of the match before any Emma O'Neill A shot from the free position capped off the quick burst.

scored her first of the match in the period, giving her 100 career point. Yoder got her first of the match before any A shot from the free position capped off the quick burst. Yoder earned her second goal of the day with 1:21 to play in the first quarter, capping a 10-0 first quarter that put the Hawks ahead by double digits early in the game.

Capozzoli became provider of her second assist to start the second quarter and found Lisa Ross for her 11 e goal of the season.

for her 11 goal of the season. The goal set up another four-goal burst as O'Neill and Yu continued the strong attack and found the back net.

Kate Antonelli ended a 14-0 run for the Hawks that ultimately lasted 29:27. Her solo effort proved deadly after she dodged past a pair of defenders before finishing from close range.

ended a 14-0 run for the Hawks that ultimately lasted 29:27. Her solo effort proved deadly after she dodged past a pair of defenders before finishing from close range. La Salle got the first goal of the game in the final minute of halftime, but the Hawks took the 14-1 halftime lead.

With head coach Brother Alex Taking advantage of the opportunity to play on a deeper bench, the Hawks were able to score goals from Groark and Yoder in the third quarter to negate a pair of Explorer attacks.

Taking advantage of the opportunity to play on a deeper bench, the Hawks were able to score goals from Groark and Yoder in the third quarter to negate a pair of Explorer attacks. St. Joe's failed to score in the final 22 minutes of the game, but the damage was long ago as the visitors could find the back of the net just three times in the fourth quarter as the Hawks led 16- 6 victors walked away. in the city match. GAME NOTES For the second time in as many games Alexa Capozzoli finished with a game-high six points. The sophomore balanced her day this time with a hat trick of goals and a hat trick of assists.

Maddie Yoder And Emma O'Neill joined Capozzoli with hat-tricks of his own. Yoder sits just two points shy of 100 career points with an assist on her day as well.

And joined Capozzoli with hat-tricks of his own. Yoder sits just two points shy of 100 career points with an assist on her day as well. Sarah Groark And Bonnie Yu added multiple goals and the two scored two goals each in the win. Yu turned 26 e Hawk reaches 100 career points and joins teammates O'Neill and Lisa Ross as a trio of Hawks to achieve the goal this season.

Beautiful Miceli helped lead a Hawk contingent that built a 15-6 lead on draw checks, including seven of the junior defenseman's 15.

helped lead a Hawk contingent that built a 15-6 lead on draw checks, including seven of the junior defenseman's 15. St. Joe's had a 30-17 edge in shots and a 24-11 edge in shots on goal. In the first half, the Hawks' margin in shots was 23-4.

Jordan Concordia faced minimal action all day and saved two shots on her afternoon before being replaced by Liana Molly through most of the fourth quarter. Moli recorded three saves in his career.

faced minimal action all day and saved two shots on her afternoon before being replaced by through most of the fourth quarter. Moli recorded three saves in his career. The Hawks go from 20 to 20-7 all-time against their foes e and Olney, including a nine-game win streak currently against the Explorers.

and Olney, including a nine-game win streak currently against the Explorers. St. Joe's moves above .500 for the first time this season and ends the weekend tied for third in the Atlantic 10. NEXT ONE St. Joe's hit the road for a midweek fixture, taking on Towson on Wednesday, April 4. The first draw is scheduled for 4 p.m.

