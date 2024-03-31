Indian company Cleartrip appoints cricket star Dhoni as its brand ambassador





Change taking We're not entirely sure if this is Dhoni's grand finale in the Indian Premier League cricket scene, but one thing is clear: Captain Cool is making his debut innings with Cleartrip! Peden Doma Bhutia

Indian online travel company Cleartrip has signed former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its latest brand ambassador. Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan Rajagopal had created intrigue this week with a teaser campaign about a brand ambassador, but only announced the identity on Saturday. As we chart a new growth path for Cleartrip, our partnership with Dhoni will help strengthen brand visibility in a very cluttered market, Rajagopal told Skift. Dhoni is known as 'Captain Cool' and Cleartrip plans to capitalize on his widespread appeal across generations and geographies. Together with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, we are confident that we will inspire a whole new category of users to book with us and experience travel like never before, he said. Last month, Cleartrip launched Out of Office, a business travel management product. The online travel agency said business travel is on the rise in India after the Covid-19 crisis and is looking to focus on this sector. Celebrity Power for brands Cleartrip's move reflects a broader trend in the advertising landscape where celebrities, particularly cricketers and Bollywood stars, exert significant influence on consumer behavior, making them prime candidates for endorsements. Cricket, often described as a religion in India, has a fanatical following, with cricketers elevated to the status of demigods. Advertisers recognize this influence. Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 and continues to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni's endorsement portfolio, with over 35 brands across industries, shows his continued popularity and marketability. According to Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report in 2022, Dhoni's brand value was $80.3 million and he was the sixth highest ranked celebrity. Travel companies use the power of celebrities Booking.com was one of the sponsors of the ICC Cricket World Cup that took place in India last year. The online travel agency also partnered with Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma as a brand ambassador for the World Cup campaign. Travel brands signing Bollywood celebrities and cricketers as brand ambassadors is not new, but has evolved significantly over the past decade. In October, MakeMyTrip-owned online travel agency Goibibo announced that it has signed Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador. MakeMyTrip has chosen two of the biggest movie stars in India, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. agoda has also made significant moves in the Indian market, including the appointment of Ayushmann Khurana as brand ambassador and the launch of the first TV advertisement in India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://skift.com/2024/03/30/indias-cleartrip-taps-cricket-star-dhoni-as-brand-ambassador/

