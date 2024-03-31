Sports
How Phillip Fulmer could rejoin Tennessee's coaching staff
- Phillip Fulmer won a national championship as Tennessee's coach. He could still be an asset for the Vols working with fourth-string left tackles.
- As Tennessee's AD, Phillip Fulmer juggled running the Vols' 20-sport athletic department with coaching Jeremy Pruitt's offensive linemen.
- A proposed college football rule would allow a program to hire a weightlifting analyst who also serves as an assistant to the assistant offensive line coach. Where is Phillip Fulmer?
Phillip Fulmer, grab your hat and your whistle. Maybe your coaching career isn't over after all.
A new proposal from the NCAA Football Oversight Committee should pique the former Tennessee football coach's interest. (And former Vols athletic director. And former special advisor to the UT president. And former wingman of John Currie's failed coaching search. And… well, you get the idea.)
This proposal, according to Yahoo Sportswould allow college football programs to employ an unlimited number of assistant coaches during practices and games.
Under current rules, programs can hire any number of analysts, recruiting coordinators, assistants, secretaries, gofers, interns, smoothie makers, film composers, espresso artists, assistants to the regional manager, sleep technicians and bench press enthusiasts.
But the rules stipulate that only the head coach and ten assistants are allowed to coach and give instructions during training and matches.
Do programs break this rule all the time?
Either way, it's a rule that programs should at least pretend to follow.
However, if this proposal is approved, there will be no more pretending. Programs can fill practices and sidelines on Saturdays with assistant assistants who specialize in teaching linemen the three-point stance.
Quickly give Fulmer a clipboard and the duties of weightlifting analyst and assistant to the assistant offensive line coach.
If you think such a role would be beneath Fulmer, you must have forgotten his eternal quest to help improve Tennessee's offensive line during the Jeremy Pruitt era.
Ostensibly Fulmer was the AD of Tennessee at the time, but that was about as sincere as a mafioso's olive oil business. Fulmer is a football man through and through, and he became a fixture in Pruitt's practices, though he apparently missed the sweeping NCAA offense of Pruitt and his minions.
However, nothing escaped Fulmer during offensive line exercises. When Fulmer simply couldn't help himself and gave several linemen some pointed instructions during a workout (a scene captured on video), the SEC issued sanctions that banned him from attending Vols practices for a week.
Have they no mercy?
NCAA rules can be very heavy-handed. Why shouldn't an athletic director or a golfer coach line drills?
The Football Oversight Committee has apparently had enough of this oppression that limits gofers to gofers and smoothie makers to making smoothies.
One rule adjustment is the only thing keeping gofers from inhaling the intoxicating power of coaching a shuttle drill.
Fulmer is not a gambler. He's a versatile veteran who once combined managing the Vols' 20 sports and nine-figure budget with coaching Pruitt's offensive guards.
Sure, Fulmer has already been fired as Tennessee's coach and may “retire” as AD, but a man with a national championship on his resume is eligible to instruct Tennessee's fourth-string left tackle.
Fulmer's coaching renaissance is just a rule change away.
Blake Toppmeye is the SEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him[email protected]and follow him on Twitter@btoppmeyer.
Blake Toppmeye is the SEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him[email protected]and follow him on Twitter@btoppmeyer.
