Hockey giants old and new collide as Boston College and Quinnipiac face off





The Eastern finals of the college hockey playoffs on Sunday promise a match for the ages as consensus No. 1 Boston College takes on defending champion Quinnipiac University in Providence, RI BC is in the regional final after beating Michigan Tech 6-1, a game that was close for two periods until the Eagles defeated the Huskies in the third period on Friday with a series of high-quality goals. In the late-day matchup, Quinnipiac won a back-and-forth matchup over Wisconsin, nailing an overtime game winner to finish 3-2 on top. It's the fourth straight win over a Big Ten school in the NCAAs for the Bobcats, who defeated Minnesota, Michigan and Ohio State en route to last year's title. In addition to playing for a shot at the Frozen Four in Minneapolis, the game is a rematch of the first game of the season for both schools. BC (32-5-1) defeated Quinnipiac (27-9-2) on Connecticut's home ice in a 2-1 thriller, one of just four games all season in which the second-ranked BC offense had fewer than three goals were held. The matchup is also a contrast in hockey history. BC is among college hockey royalty, having won the first of five national championships in the 1940s and making a total of 25 Frozen Four appearances. The men's hockey program has long been the second-most popular team on campus after football, drawing an average of 6,895 fans at home this year, fifth-best in the country. Quinnipiac, meanwhile, is a relative hockey starter. In the early 2000s, when BC had a string of semi-annual appearances in the Frozen Four, Quinnipiac hockey averaged fewer than a thousand fans per game. The school made a conscious decision in the mid-2000s to emphasize hockey, in part to raise its profile among prospective students. It opened a new arena in 2007 and has been on an upward trend ever since. It made the first of its three Frozen Four appearances in 2013 (a loss to Yale in the finals) and won its first Division I title last year, beating the Gophers in overtime. The school averaged a sellout for the season in the 3,100-seat arena this year. Undergraduate enrollment has increased 50% over the past four years, thanks in part to success in athletics, the school said. But above all, Easter Sunday highlights two excellent hockey teams. Top-ranked BC is college hockey's youngest team, with an average age of 20 years and nine months. But it may be the most talented: The Eagles have 14 NHL draft picks, including Cutter Gauthier, a fifth overall pick in 2022 who will almost certainly play for the Anaheim Ducks after this season. BC features three of the NCAA's four top scorers, including Gauthier, and a lock-down goalie in Jacob Fowler, who is a big reason why the school has the best penalty kill in the country. BC also has a dollar advantage: According to data from Equity in Athletics, BC spent $1.34 million on game-day hockey costs in the last disclosed year, compared to $212,000 for Quinnipiac. The Bobcats, meanwhile, have “only” three NHL picks on their roster, as well as undrafted Collin Graf, who was named player of the year for the ECAC. The school's defense is the second-best in the country, allowing just 1.95 goals per game. Perhaps most importantly, Quinnipiac comes into the game with his experience after winning it all last year. The pucks drop at 4 p.m. Eastern on Sunday at the 11,200-seat Amica Mutual Pavilion, the largest regional venue for this year's tournament. The game will be available nationally on ESPN 2 and streamed on ESPN+.

