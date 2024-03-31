Sports
Sophia wants to catch fire for the Diamonds
Northern Diamonds' new fast bowling signing Sophia Turner just knew what was coming when the 2024 summer fixtures were just released for Christmas – and she can't wait.
Yes, she smiled. As soon as they came out I thought, it just had to be Thunder, right.
There is certainly no relaxation in this. It's going to be a good game and we can't wait.
To confirm, the Diamonds start the summer on Saturday April 20 with a Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match against Lancashire Thunder at Durham's Riverside ground.
Turner's decision to cross the Pennines permanently before this summer only adds spice to an already successful match between the two arch-rivals.
“I definitely have a point to prove,” the 19-year-old Lancastrian continued.
I've worked really hard there for the last three or four years, and when I get on that pitch in the first game I want to show them what I could have done for them.
But the most important thing is to get the Diamonds off to a winning start, however that happens.
Hopefully a win will set us up well for the season and give us the confidence we need to go on and win a trophy. We already had confidence, but that would only strengthen it.
Turner has crossed the Roses chasm in search of bigger opportunities.
She made her debut for them in 2020, the first summer of regional cricket, and went on to make 11 competitive appearances for them over almost four seasons.
She claimed seven wickets before being loaned out to the Diamonds for the closing stages of last season.
She then took two wickets in a pair of RHF Trophy matches in mid-September, which did enough to convince coach Dani Hazell to recruit her permanently.
“I knew it was the right move at the right time,” said Turner, who has just returned from her 10-day pre-season tour of Mumbai in the new region.
It felt like family from the first day I came here on loan, so when Dani asked me to join for the future it was a no-brainer. It made life so much easier during this winter. Everyone knew me.
I felt like I did everything I could to get a game at Thunder, but it just didn't happen.
I didn't have the opportunities there, but Dani saw something in me.
Turner knows an appearance in that season opener against her former team is by no means set in stone, but she is confident she can shine if selected.
“I'm not sure if I'll play right away because we have a lot of good players here – a lot of skills and a lot of talent,” she continued. So there will be a lot of competition for places.
But hopefully opportunities will come here more often.
The discussions here have been very open about my role and what they want from me when I play. I know exactly what I'm doing when I step foot on the field.
When asked what Diamonds fans can expect when she takes the field, she said: In terms of bowling, it's about coming in and hitting a hard length and making the batters do something special. Then I throw in a variation every now and then.
As for the shot, it is what the game situation dictates.
If I need to go in and score some quick runs, I can do that. If I have to settle the match after losing a few wickets, I can do that with ease.
Reflecting on the winter with her new teammates, Turner said: Every training session had a real purpose and I feel like it all started to come together for me.
Ironically, Turner's best performance in a Thunder shirt actually came against the Diamonds in the Charlotte Edwards Cup at Headingley in June 2021.
On her regional T20 debut, she took a stunning 1-4 from four overs to claim the wicket of Leah Dobson in an away win.
When people talk about visualizing before games, that's a game I always look back on, she revealed.
I actually have a clip on my phone from that day that I always watch before I play because that's where I was at my best. I just kept it simple and bowled full and straight.
Turner added with a laugh: But I might not watch it before that first game of the season!
|
Sources
2/ https://yorkshireccc.com/news/sophia-aiming-to-catch-fire-for-the-diamonds/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chance Perdomo, Generation V and Sabrina Actor, Dies at 27
- Sophia wants to catch fire for the Diamonds
- Strengthening national economy, Prabow continues Jokowi-era National Palm Oil Action Plan
- Jet-Setting from Airports to Exotic Filming Locations
- Imran appoints focal points after agreement with Adiala authorities
- Americans choose travel and entertainment over savings
- No. 19 men's lacrosse loses to Ohio State
- Men's volleyball closes a two-game weekend in Lewis with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss
- Gazans look to the sky to see US aid planes falling | BBC News
- Bacterial infection cases soar, CDC warns doctors
- Biden campaign addresses Nikki Haley voters in new ad
- PM Modi and Bill Gates discuss green GDP and sustainable innovation