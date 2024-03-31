Sophia wants to catch fire for the Diamonds

Northern Diamonds' new fast bowling signing Sophia Turner just knew what was coming when the 2024 summer fixtures were just released for Christmas – and she can't wait.

Yes, she smiled. As soon as they came out I thought, it just had to be Thunder, right.

There is certainly no relaxation in this. It's going to be a good game and we can't wait.

To confirm, the Diamonds start the summer on Saturday April 20 with a Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match against Lancashire Thunder at Durham's Riverside ground.

Turner's decision to cross the Pennines permanently before this summer only adds spice to an already successful match between the two arch-rivals.

“I definitely have a point to prove,” the 19-year-old Lancastrian continued.

I've worked really hard there for the last three or four years, and when I get on that pitch in the first game I want to show them what I could have done for them.

But the most important thing is to get the Diamonds off to a winning start, however that happens.

Hopefully a win will set us up well for the season and give us the confidence we need to go on and win a trophy. We already had confidence, but that would only strengthen it.

Turner has crossed the Roses chasm in search of bigger opportunities.

She made her debut for them in 2020, the first summer of regional cricket, and went on to make 11 competitive appearances for them over almost four seasons.

She claimed seven wickets before being loaned out to the Diamonds for the closing stages of last season.

She then took two wickets in a pair of RHF Trophy matches in mid-September, which did enough to convince coach Dani Hazell to recruit her permanently.

“I knew it was the right move at the right time,” said Turner, who has just returned from her 10-day pre-season tour of Mumbai in the new region.

It felt like family from the first day I came here on loan, so when Dani asked me to join for the future it was a no-brainer. It made life so much easier during this winter. Everyone knew me.

I felt like I did everything I could to get a game at Thunder, but it just didn't happen.

I didn't have the opportunities there, but Dani saw something in me.

Turner knows an appearance in that season opener against her former team is by no means set in stone, but she is confident she can shine if selected.

“I'm not sure if I'll play right away because we have a lot of good players here – a lot of skills and a lot of talent,” she continued. So there will be a lot of competition for places.

But hopefully opportunities will come here more often.

The discussions here have been very open about my role and what they want from me when I play. I know exactly what I'm doing when I step foot on the field.

When asked what Diamonds fans can expect when she takes the field, she said: In terms of bowling, it's about coming in and hitting a hard length and making the batters do something special. Then I throw in a variation every now and then.

As for the shot, it is what the game situation dictates.

If I need to go in and score some quick runs, I can do that. If I have to settle the match after losing a few wickets, I can do that with ease.

Reflecting on the winter with her new teammates, Turner said: Every training session had a real purpose and I feel like it all started to come together for me.

Ironically, Turner's best performance in a Thunder shirt actually came against the Diamonds in the Charlotte Edwards Cup at Headingley in June 2021.

On her regional T20 debut, she took a stunning 1-4 from four overs to claim the wicket of Leah Dobson in an away win.

When people talk about visualizing before games, that's a game I always look back on, she revealed.

I actually have a clip on my phone from that day that I always watch before I play because that's where I was at my best. I just kept it simple and bowled full and straight.

Turner added with a laugh: But I might not watch it before that first game of the season!