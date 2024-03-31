Gophers men's hockey loses 6-3 to Boston University, one step away from Frozen Four

SIOUX FALLS, SD The Gophers entered Saturday's NCAA Sioux Falls Regional final against Boston University with a few things going squarely in their favor: a largely pro-Minnesota crowd at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and the glowing senior center Jaxon Nelson.

After scoring the tying goal and goals against Nebraska Omaha two nights earlier, Nelson was back, close to his hometown of Magnolia, Minnesota, playing on his 24th birthday.

Boston University responded with two difference makers in the All-America defenseman Lane Hutson and freshman sensation Macklin Celebrinithe likely No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NHL draft.

Turns out there was no storybook ending for the Gophers, who couldn't complete their goal of returning to the Frozen Four for a third consecutive year, this time in St. Paul. Instead, the Terriers will be Xcel Energy Center-bound after their 6-3 victory earned by Celebrini and Hutson.

“Kind of simple,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “We had a great first period. We made a mistake in the last minute of the period and lost some momentum there. We had a few critical moments. [second period] mistakes against a really talented team, and that was it.”

Celebrini, who was named the region's Most Outstanding Player, scored two goals in the first 5:25 of the second period as the Terriers took a 3-2 lead after trailing 2-0 in the first period. Then Hutson scored to give Boston U. a 4-3 lead with 4:24 left in the second, a lead the Terriers wouldn't relinquish as they added two empty-net goals.

Nelson and Bryce Brodzinski scored goals in the first period to put the Gophers up 2-0, and Aaron Huglen made it 3-3 midway through the second period. Justen Close made 32 saves.

“It was set up like a classic game,” Motzko said, “and we just couldn't connect the mistakes that some of their players capitalized on, and we just couldn't get it done.”

BOX SCORE: Boston University 6, Gophers 3

The Terriers (28-9-2) will face Denver, which defeated Cornell 2-1 in the Providence Regional final in the Frozen Four semifinals on April 11. The other two Frozen Four qualifiers will be determined on Sunday, when Boston College plays Quinnipiac and Michigan State. stands for Michigan.

The Gophers finished 23-11-5 and fell short after losing 3-2 in overtime to Quinnipiac in last year's NCAA championship game. To reach that championship game, the Gophers first had to play Boston U. in the Frozen Four semifinals, which they won 6-2.

The Terriers came out strong this time, but Close made some big saves and Brodzinski fed Nelson, who beat goalkeeper Mathieu Caron on a shot from the right circle.

Boston U. had a 14-4 advantage in shots later in the first period, but the Gophers struck back to take a 2-0 lead on Brodzinski's goal off a feed from Rhett Pitlick.

The Terriers got back into the game at 18:01, when Quinn Hutson brought in a puck that Close couldn't cleanly handle.

“It was good to get up early. We had to keep it going,” Gophers forward Brody Lamb said. “That goal clearly came too late [in the first period] kind of slowing down the momentum a little bit.”

The Terriers quickly tied the game at 2-2 in the second inning after a spectacular play by Celebrini. The 17-year-old got the puck at the Gophers blue line, went through a Minnesota defenseman with the stick, drove right and then turned to send a pass to Shane Lachance, who beat Close at 1:17 .

Celebrini's work in the Minnesota zone provided the go-ahead for the Terriers. His strong forcheck knocked the puck loose and he collected it behind the net, setting up Jack Harvey for a quick shot that beat Close for a 3-2 lead at 5:25.

After Huglen's goal tied the score midway through the second, Nelson had a breakaway, but Caron made a stick save. Hutson's goal gave Boston U. the lead again, and the Terriers spent the third period frustrating the Gophers.

“They must have blocked 20 shots in the third period,” Motzko said.

With 13:23 left in the game, Nelson led a two-on-one break and fed Brodzinski for a one-timer, but the Blaine senior couldn't get a good shot. Then Gophers sophomore Luke Mittelstadt was asked about the senior line of Nelson, Brodzinski and Mason Nevers.

“I mean, those guys,” Mittelstadt said, smiling, before choking back tears. “I mean, they work. They're all good guys. I'm going to miss them enormously.'