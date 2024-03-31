Womens Lacrosse Fall at Hawk Hill to Saint Josephs





Women's Lacrosse | March 30, 2024 Box score PHILADELPHIA Explorers women's lacrosse dropped their sixth straight game, losing 16-6 today to the high-flying Saint Joseph's Hawks. La Salle moves to 2-8 this year and 0-5 in conference play. To follow @LaSalleLacrosse on X and @lasallelacrosse on Instagram for updates and content around the team. HOW IT HAPPENED: The first quarter was largely dominated by the Hawks and sophomore forward Alexa Capozzoli.

The forward came out of the gate and fired at SJU, giving them an early 6-0 lead over the Explorers and scoring three goals of his own.

With just three minutes left in the first, the Hawks built a sizable lead, leading 9–0, and added another before the quarter ended to initiate a running clock.

The Hawks continued to score offensively, pushing the lead to 14-0 before the end of the second. Claudia Steinmetz adding the first goal for La Salle with 33 seconds left in the half.

adding the first goal for La Salle with 33 seconds left in the half. After another goal by the Hawks, freshman Kate Licciardi added another goal for La Salle, her second career goal.

added another goal for La Salle, her second career goal. The remainder of the second half proved better for La Salle as they scored five goals in the 30 minutes of play and held the Hawks to just two goals in the rest of the game, scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Licciardi added two more goals today, giving her her first career hat-trick. This was a career-high day in points and goals for the freshman. INSIDE THE FIGURES: Saint Joseph's had a clear advantage in the draw control, allowing them to take the significant lead they had in the first half.

By the end of the match, SJU led 15-6 in tie control, which helped them get their 16 goals on the day.

Kate Licciardi led La Salle today with three goals. Claudia Steinmetz , Gina D'Angelo And Mackenzie Click each added one goal to the defeat.

led La Salle today with three goals. , And each added one goal to the defeat. Licciardi was among the top scorers in today's match, with Capozzoli, Emma O'Neill and Maddie Yoder each scoring three goals for the Hawks. NEXT ONE: The Explorers return home to take on the Richmond Spiders next Saturday at 1pm. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be followed via the live statistics broadcast.

