Alabama vs. Clemson in March? College football teams are meeting for the Final Four bid

LOS ANGELES See if this sounds familiar: Clemson and Alabama face off in a playoff with the chance to compete for a national championship on the line.

For college sports fans, Saturday will be another example of the Tigers versus the Crimson Tide battling it out on the national stage. But this time it won't be played on the court with Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban on the sidelines.

It will be on a 100-foot basketball court with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

It's relatively new territory for the schools best known for their exploits on the football field. Alabama, which boasts 16 national championships while consistently ranking on the titlist, is playing in its first Elite Eight since 2004 and second in team history. Clemson, which has achieved success in the College Football Playoff with two titlesis also in the Elite Eight for the second time, the first in 1980. By the end of the evening, one team will be in the Final Four for the first time.

Suddenly things no longer sound familiar.

Alabama and Clemson play in L.A. Most people would think we're playing in the Rose Bowl here, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said.

Recognize that you are in football schools

Reaching the Final Four is a huge achievement for any school, regardless of other sports, but Oats and Clemson head coach Brad Brownell recognizes what a Final Four berth would mean for their respective programs at schools where football is the primary attention getter.

Alabama Football is clearly the best college football program in the country. They have all kinds of national championships, Oats said. But several sports have won national championships in Alabama. The athletic department as a whole is a championship level athletic department.

We need to bring men's basketball up to the level of many other sports.

During Oats' tenure, the Crimson Tide has won the SEC and conference tournament twice, made the tournament four straight times and finished at the top overall spot in 2023. Despite that success, Oats wants more: We've won a lot, but we've never been to a Final Four, he admitted.

While Alabama achieved most of its recent success before Oats arrived in Tuscaloosa, Brownell has seen Clemson's rise in the CFP era. To do that, Brownell said he had to acknowledge that he was coaching basketball at a football school, a reality that others also have to live with.

If you're the head basketball coach at Clemson or Alabama, you don't become a basketball school. You become a football school. Better embrace that early, he said. It is fine by me. I'm great with that.

There is a pressure you feel because you want to have as good a program as the other coaches.

If you need more proof of how basketball is taking a backseat at these schools, just look at Clemson's star P.J. Hall. He's from Spartanburg, S.C., about 65 miles northeast of Clemson, but he said he didn't realize how big a potential Final Four run could be for a team that has never been there.

Get support from Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney

With national championship-winning coaches at their disposal, it would be foolish for Oats and Brownell not to turn to the recently retired Nick Saban or current Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney for guidance during this tournament.

Oats has turned to Saban for inspiration, channeling his “rat poison” talk as a way to keep his team focused. Saban also texted Oats about having a “next play” mentality, which speaks volumes considering the seven-time national champion winning coaches' inexperience with technology.

On the other hand, Swinney texted Brownell several times prior to the Sweet 16 game against Arizona and they have been talking since that win. Brownell suspects that Swinney is using the basketball team for a dinner bet with some of his old cronies from Alabama.

Still, Brownell said he and Swinney have a great relationship at Clemson, ranging from playing golf to vacationing together with their families. Swinney even FaceTimed guard Joseph Girard III after the Arizona game.

What a Final Four appearance would mean for Alabama and Clemson

Both sides recognize how monumental an Elite Eight win would be for their programs. At Alabama, players have the opportunity to place their names among the greats who have stepped foot on campus, like the countless NFL stars who once called Bryant-Denny Stadium home.

They're probably legends on campus, guard Rylan Griffen said. They always say where legends are made. If we make it to the Final Four, we would be a historic team in Alabama history. To be a part of that would be great.

The recent success has given each team renewed interest from its fan base. While most of the calendar year is spent focusing on football season or preparing for the next season, the basketball teams are now in the spotlight on the biggest stage.

It's really exciting to see how many people really care about the way we're doing in this program right now, Girard said. Obviously everyone always talks about Clemson football and how great their support is. Knowing we're getting a lot of that right now feels great.

The two sides know each other well: Clemson won in Alabama in November. But both teams recognize that each team is a very different unit than the team that played four months ago.

Making a Final Four would be huge for the program. It would show that we are competing with the best programs in the country for the biggest thing, Oats said. This would be the biggest win in Alabama basketball history if we pull it off.

Brownell said: We are certainly known as a football school and forever will be. And we are all very proud of that. But I just do my best to make our program the best it can be. I am proud of what we have achieved over the past fourteen years. This year in particular was very special.

Saturday will be a historic victory for one of them.

