A tour of the Jeu de Paume Hall, a treasury of the French Revolution





Famous since the French Revolution, the Salle du Jeu de Paume can be visited at weekends near the Palace of Versailles, to immerse yourself in history and discover a recently restored national treasure.

When you come to Versailles If you want to visit the castle and its beautiful grounds, don't forget to visit the nearby castle Palm playroomthat is definitely worth the detour and takes you back in time to the heart of the French revolution. Since its restoration, this national treasure has only been accessible on guided tours at the weekend. A true one symbol of democracythe Salle du Jeu de Paume saw the first version of our Constitutionprepared by the deputies of the Third Estate that the vow over there on June 20, 1789. palm game, the precursor to modern-day tennis, was a popular sport in the 17th century, played by princes and kings alike. The castles of the Louvre, Vincennes, Fontainebleau, Compigne and Saint-Germain all had their own paume rooms, but Versailles did not. Four years after the arrival of Louis XIV, a new hall was built near the castle for Nicolas Cret, the king's palmar player. From a simple sports hall, the Salle du Jeu de Paume almost went down in history 100 years after its construction, to become no less the symbol of the French Revolution. On June 20, 1789, the delegates of the Tiers tat met there for the States General, because their usual meeting room was closed by order of the King. They locked themselves up to give France its constitution, a scene immortalized by a painter in an unfinished fresco Jacques-Louis David. Became a temple dedicated to the reminder of the abolition of the monarchy, it was disused and became national property in 1793, but due to lack of maintenance it was closed to the public five years later. It was used alternately as a theatre, painting studio and playroom during the Second Empire and was classified as a historical monument from 1848, before undergoing its first restoration in time for the centenary of the oath. In 1883, the Salle du Jeu de Paume became a museum of the French Revolution, decorated with statues and a monumental canvas. It was then forgotten and fell into disrepair, before being restored between 2021 and 2022, thanks to funding from elected members of the French National Assembly and private patrons. It can now be viewed as part of a tour of Versailles and the Republic, which takes you from the Salle du Congrs to the Salle du Jeu de Paume, for 10 euro. To get there, you can take RER line C and get off at Castle Versailles Rive Gauchethe nearest station, as well as the N and U lines at Versailles-Chantiers.

